'RHOP': Wendy Osefo Warns Mia Thornton Not to Come for Her, Questions Her Intentions (Exclusive)

"Ray said, 'Gizelle, you're a beautiful woman, but you know, that's not going to last forever,' and she said, 'Well, you be dead before that happens,' or something like that," Karen shares, referencing a still-to-be-seen tiff between Gizelle and Karen's husband.

"That's not OK," Mia chimes in, a comment which seems to tingle Wendy's spidey senses, as if she's detecting some hypocrisy. "So, you don't think that Gizelle has a good character anymore?" she asks, to which Mia replies, "It's questionable. Are you really that type of person? Like, OK, so you're just a pretty face."

"But you also asked for her number after that," Wendy notes, as the clip cuts away to a flashback of Mia giving out her number to Gizelle, Ashley and Robyn Dixon after the incident Karen is explaining apparently played out for the women. Reading between the lines, it would seem as if Mia originally took Gizelle's side in the story, or at least stayed neutral.

"Well, what I was trying to do was enlighten [sic] the air, which is something you should've done, 'cause it was your home," Mia fires back, as a bemused Candiace tilts her head watching the verbal tennis match play out before her.

"I did, sweetie," Wendy serves back. Watch it all play out here:

"Here was my thing: If my friend were in that situation, I would just be, like, giving her the benefit of the doubt more so than the other person," Ashley chimes in, with Wendy agreeing that you don't immediately take the side of someone "you just met 10 seconds ago."

"Why do y'all have an issue when she doesn't have a problem?" Mia asks, pointing to Karen.

"If you stop talking, you'll understand and listen," Wendy tells her new co-star, eliciting a "Woo!" from Candiace and a request from Karen to be "nice in here."



"OK, I'm done talking to her," Mia tells the women, flicking her hand in Wendy's direction. "That was it for me."

"No! So, what you're not gonna do -- especially 'cause I don't know you -- is you're not gonna come for me, 'cause we're not coming for you," Wendy says, with Mia denying that she was coming for anyone.

"I'm not done," Wendy adds, cutting Mia off. "Don't do that. ... Don't put your hand in my face."

"Well, it's in your face," Mia claps back, using a mocking tone. "What are you gonna do about it?"

Viewers will have to wait and see what Wendy does or doesn't do about it, but while speaking with ET ahead of last week's season premiere, she hinted at friction between herself and the new girl.

"I would say she definitely surprised me out of everyone in the group. I had a few moments where I was like, OK…" Wendy teased. "Mia is different, and the reason I say that is because when you're in a group of other women, you sort of think we have someone that represents every personality type, but then incomes Mia. You're like, wait. She's different. She brings something different to our group."

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.