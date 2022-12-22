Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Near Me
Entertainment
Health
Money
Nation World
Politics
FOCUS Investigations
Coronavirus
Community
Features
Latest News Stories
PHOTOS | Snow falls across Kentuckiana 2022
Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day/Hourly
Maps
Closings/Delays
Traffic
Weather Smarts
Weather Cameras
Latest Weather Stories
PHOTOS | Snow falls across Kentuckiana 2022
Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast
Sports
VERIFY
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Louisville, KY »
1°
Louisville, KY »
Weather
Closings
Advertise With Us
Kentucky Tornadoes
Beyond Bardstown
Unsolved
FOCUS Investigations
Contests
Breonna Taylor Case
Moments That Matter
Kentuckiana Schools
Good Morning Kentuckiana
Ann Gotlib Case
Coronavirus
Gas Prices
Excel Awards
Weather Cameras
VERIFY
Great Day Live
Crimetracker
Seen on TV
A Different Cry
Love Local
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
PHOTOS | Snow falls across Kentuckiana 2022
1/18
Maria Felix Escobar
Maria Felix Escobar caught a photo of the snow falling in Kentuckiana Dec. 22, 2022.
2/18
Ellen Stanley Sears
Ellen Stanley Sears caught this photo of the snow falling in Middletown, Kentucky Dec. 22, 2022.
3/18
Don E. Yeoman Jr.
Don E. Yeoman Jr. caught a picture of the snow falling in Valley Station Dec. 22, 2022.
4/18
Ian Hardwitt/WHAS-TV
Snow falls in downtown Louisville Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
5/18
Ian Hardwitt/WHAS-TV
Snow falls in downtown Louisville Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
6/18
Ian Hardwitt/WHAS-TV
Snow falls in downtown Louisville Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
7/18
Debbie Barmore
Debbie Barmore caught a photo of snow on bushes in Kentuckiana on Dec. 22, 2022.
8/18
WHAS11
A viewer photo from Palmyra, IN on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
9/18
Ruby Jean
Ruby Jean captured a photo of the snow in Laconia, IN on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
10/18
Terry Ritchie Allgood
Terry Ritchie Allgood caught a photo of snow falling in Meade County on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
11/18
WHAS11
A viewer photo from New Haven on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
12/18
WHAS11
A viewer photo from Crestwood, KY on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
13/18
WHAS11
A viewer photo from Palmyra, IN on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
14/18
Alyssa Newton, WHAS11
Snow falls in downtown Louisville Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
15/18
Alyssa Newton, WHAS11
Snow falls in downtown Louisville Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
16/18
WHAS11
A viewer sent us a photo of snow at the Cardinal Club in Simpsonville on Friday, Dec. 22, 2022.
17/18
Alyssa Newton, WHAS11
Snow falls in downtown Louisville Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
18/18
Alyssa Newton, WHAS11
Snow falls in downtown Louisville Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
1
/
18
×
Ellen Stanley Sears
Maria Felix Escobar caught a photo of the snow falling in Kentuckiana Dec. 22, 2022.
More
Before You Leave, Check This Out
WHAS would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow