PHOTOS | Snowy Saturday in Kentuckiana
1/17
Ellen Stanley Sears
Snow falls at The Parklands of Floyds Fork
2/17
Ellen Stanley Sears
Snow falls at The Parklands of Floyds Fork
3/17
Ellen Stanley Sears
Snow falls at The Parklands of Floyds Fork
4/17
Ellen Stanley Sears
Snow falls at The Parklands of Floyds Fork
5/17
Ellen Stanley Sears
Snow falls at The Parklands of Floyds Fork
6/17
Ellen Stanley Sears
Snow falls at The Parklands of Floyds Fork
7/17
Darlinia Rickert
Snow falls in Crandall, Indiana
8/17
Darlinia Rickert
Snow falls in Crandall, Indiana
9/17
Darlinia Rickert
Snow falls in Crandall, Indiana
10/17
Darlinia Rickert
Snow falls in Crandall, Indiana
11/17
Terry Ritchie Allgood
Buttermilk Falls Road, Brandenburg, Kentucky
12/17
Bernadine Cecil Strange
Bardstown, Kentucky
13/17
Bernadine Cecil Strange
Bardstown, Kentucky
14/17
Bernadine Cecil Strange
Bardstown, Kentucky
15/17
Bernadine Cecil Strange
Bardstown, Kentucky
16/17
Christy Moreno/WHAS-TV
WHAS11 General Manager Christy Moreno captures snow falling in Prospect, Kentucky.
17/17
Tracy Carroll
Credit: Tracy Carroll
1
/
17
×
Ellen Stanley Sears
Snow falls at The Parklands of Floyds Fork
