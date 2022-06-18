Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Money
Nation World
Politics
FOCUS Investigations
Coronavirus
Community
Features
Latest News Stories
PHOTOS | Louisville celebrates Kentuckiana Pride
Louisville's LGBTQ+ community celebrated during Kentuckiana Pride festivities
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day/Hourly
Maps
Closings/Delays
Traffic
Weather Smarts
Weather Cameras
Latest Weather Stories
A cool down For Father's Day weekend!
A Coooldown For Father's Day Weekend!
Near Me
VERIFY
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Louisville, KY »
80°
Louisville, KY »
Weather
Closings
Advertise With Us
Moments That Matter
Ann Gotlib Case
VERIFY
Gas Prices
Instagram
FOCUS Investigations
Kentuckiana Schools
Good Morning Kentuckiana
Coronavirus
Unsolved
Weather Cameras
Great Day Live
Crimetracker
Seen on TV
A Different Cry
Stop the Robocalls
Breonna Taylor Case
Contests
Love Local
COVID-19 Vaccine
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
PHOTOS | Louisville celebrates Kentuckiana Pride
1/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
Louisville's LGBTQ+ community is being celebrated during Kentuckiana Pride weekend.
2/65
WHAS-TV
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and a delegation of city officials celebrate the LGBTQ+ community during Kentuckiana Pride on June 18, 2022.
3/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The community celebrates Kentuckiana Pride festivities in downtown Louisville on June 18, 2022.
4/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The city celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community during the Kentuckiana Pride celebrations in downtown Louisville on June 18, 2022.
5/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The community celebrates Kentuckiana Pride festivities in downtown Louisville on June 18, 2022.
6/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The community celebrates Kentuckiana Pride festivities in downtown Louisville on June 18, 2022.
7/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The community celebrates Kentuckiana Pride festivities in downtown Louisville on June 18, 2022.
8/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The community celebrates Kentuckiana Pride festivities in downtown Louisville on June 18, 2022.
9/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The community celebrates Kentuckiana Pride festivities in downtown Louisville on June 18, 2022.
10/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The community celebrates Kentuckiana Pride festivities in downtown Louisville on June 18, 2022.
11/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The community celebrates Kentuckiana Pride festivities in downtown Louisville on June 18, 2022.
12/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The community celebrates Kentuckiana Pride festivities in downtown Louisville on June 18, 2022.
13/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The community celebrates Kentuckiana Pride festivities in downtown Louisville on June 18, 2022.
14/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The community celebrates Kentuckiana Pride festivities in downtown Louisville on June 18, 2022.
15/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The community celebrates Kentuckiana Pride festivities in downtown Louisville on June 18, 2022.
16/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The community celebrates Kentuckiana Pride festivities in downtown Louisville on June 18, 2022.
17/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The community celebrates Kentuckiana Pride festivities in downtown Louisville on June 18, 2022.
18/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The community celebrates Kentuckiana Pride festivities in downtown Louisville on June 18, 2022.
19/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The community celebrates Kentuckiana Pride festivities in downtown Louisville on June 18, 2022.
20/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The community celebrates Kentuckiana Pride festivities in downtown Louisville on June 18, 2022.
21/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The community celebrates Kentuckiana Pride festivities in downtown Louisville on June 18, 2022.
22/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The community celebrates Kentuckiana Pride festivities in downtown Louisville on June 18, 2022.
23/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The community celebrates Kentuckiana Pride festivities in downtown Louisville on June 18, 2022.
24/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The community celebrates Kentuckiana Pride festivities in downtown Louisville on June 18, 2022.
25/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The community celebrates Kentuckiana Pride festivities in downtown Louisville on June 18, 2022.
26/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The city celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community during the Kentuckiana Pride celebrations in downtown Louisville on June 18, 2022.
27/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The city celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community during the Kentuckiana Pride celebrations in downtown Louisville on June 18, 2022.
28/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The city celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community during the Kentuckiana Pride celebrations in downtown Louisville on June 18, 2022.
29/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The city celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community during the Kentuckiana Pride celebrations in downtown Louisville on June 18, 2022.
30/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The city celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community during the Kentuckiana Pride celebrations in downtown Louisville on June 18, 2022.
31/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The city celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community during the Kentuckiana Pride celebrations in downtown Louisville on June 18, 2022.
32/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The city celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community during the Kentuckiana Pride celebrations in downtown Louisville on June 18, 2022.
33/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The city celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community during the Kentuckiana Pride celebrations in downtown Louisville on June 18, 2022.
34/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The city celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community during the Kentuckiana Pride celebrations in downtown Louisville on June 18, 2022.
35/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The city celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community during the Kentuckiana Pride celebrations in downtown Louisville on June 18, 2022.
36/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
Louisville's LGBTQ+ community is being celebrated during Kentuckiana Pride weekend.
37/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
Louisville's LGBTQ+ community is being celebrated during Kentuckiana Pride weekend.
38/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
Louisville's LGBTQ+ community is being celebrated during Kentuckiana Pride weekend.
39/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
Louisville's LGBTQ+ community is being celebrated during Kentuckiana Pride weekend.
40/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
Louisville's LGBTQ+ community is being celebrated during Kentuckiana Pride weekend.
41/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
Louisville's LGBTQ+ community is being celebrated during Kentuckiana Pride weekend.
42/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
Louisville's LGBTQ+ community is being celebrated during Kentuckiana Pride weekend.
43/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
Louisville's LGBTQ+ community is being celebrated during Kentuckiana Pride weekend.
44/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
Louisville's LGBTQ+ community is being celebrated during Kentuckiana Pride weekend.
45/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
Louisville's LGBTQ+ community is being celebrated during Kentuckiana Pride weekend.
46/65
WHAS-TV
Louisville celebrates the LGBTQ+ community during Kentuckiana Pride on June 18, 2022.
47/65
WHAS-TV
Louisville celebrates the LGBTQ+ community during Kentuckiana Pride on June 18, 2022.
48/65
WHAS-TV
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer celebrates the LGBTQ+ community during Kentuckiana Pride on June 18, 2022.
49/65
WHAS-TV
Louisville celebrates the LGBTQ+ community during Kentuckiana Pride on June 18, 2022.
50/65
WHAS-TV
Louisville celebrates the LGBTQ+ community during Kentuckiana Pride on June 18, 2022.
51/65
WHAS-TV
Louisville celebrates the LGBTQ+ community during Kentuckiana Pride on June 18, 2022.
52/65
WHAS-TV
Louisville celebrates the LGBTQ+ community during Kentuckiana Pride on June 18, 2022.
53/65
WHAS-TV
Louisville celebrates the LGBTQ+ community during Kentuckiana Pride on June 18, 2022.
54/65
WHAS-TV
Louisville celebrates the LGBTQ+ community during Kentuckiana Pride on June 18, 2022.
55/65
WHAS-TV
Louisville celebrates the LGBTQ+ community during Kentuckiana Pride on June 18, 2022.
56/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The City of Louisville celebrates the LGBTQ+ community during Kentuckiana Pride celebrations on June 18, 2022.
57/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The City of Louisville celebrates the LGBTQ+ community during Kentuckiana Pride celebrations on June 18, 2022.
58/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The City of Louisville celebrates the LGBTQ+ community during Kentuckiana Pride celebrations on June 18, 2022.
59/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The City of Louisville celebrates the LGBTQ+ community during Kentuckiana Pride celebrations on June 18, 2022.
60/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The City of Louisville celebrates the LGBTQ+ community during Kentuckiana Pride celebrations on June 18, 2022.
61/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The City of Louisville celebrates the LGBTQ+ community during Kentuckiana Pride celebrations on June 18, 2022.
62/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The City of Louisville celebrates the LGBTQ+ community during Kentuckiana Pride celebrations on June 18, 2022.
63/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The City of Louisville celebrates the LGBTQ+ community during Kentuckiana Pride celebrations on June 18, 2022.
64/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The City of Louisville celebrates the LGBTQ+ community during Kentuckiana Pride celebrations on June 18, 2022.
65/65
Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
The City of Louisville celebrates the LGBTQ+ community during Kentuckiana Pride celebrations on June 18, 2022.
1
/
65
×
WHAS-TV
Louisville's LGBTQ+ community is being celebrated during Kentuckiana Pride weekend.
More
WHAS would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow