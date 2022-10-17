Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Money
Nation World
Politics
FOCUS Investigations
Coronavirus
Community
Features
Latest News Stories
PHOTOS: Massive fire damages Evansville warehouse
PHOTOS: FBI photos of latest Crystal Rogers investigation
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day/Hourly
Maps
Closings/Delays
Traffic
Weather Smarts
Weather Cameras
Latest Weather Stories
Chance of flurries early Tuesday, and cold breezes!
Chance of flurries early Tuesday, and cold breezes
Near Me
VERIFY
Watch Live
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Louisville, KY »
43°
Louisville, KY »
Weather
Closings
Advertise With Us
Beyond Bardstown
Unsolved
FOCUS Investigations
Gas Prices
Breonna Taylor Case
Moments That Matter
Kentuckiana Schools
Good Morning Kentuckiana
Ann Gotlib Case
Coronavirus
Excel Awards
Weather Cameras
VERIFY
Great Day Live
Crimetracker
Seen on TV
A Different Cry
Contests
Love Local
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
PHOTOS: Here's a look at the FBI's latest investigation on the Houck family farm
1/13
Destinee Flowers, WHAS11 News
FBI agents are back in Bardstown and a search is underway on a 245-acre farm, known as the last place Crystal Rogers was seen alive. | Oct. 17, 2022
2/13
Destinee Flowers, WHAS11 News
FBI agents are back in Bardstown and a search is underway on a 245-acre farm, known as the last place Crystal Rogers was seen alive. | Oct. 17, 2022
3/13
Destinee Flowers, WHAS11 News
FBI agents are back in Bardstown and a search is underway on a 245-acre farm, known as the last place Crystal Rogers was seen alive. | Oct. 17, 2022
4/13
Destinee Flowers, WHAS11 News
FBI agents are back in Bardstown and a search is underway on a 245-acre farm, known as the last place Crystal Rogers was seen alive. | Oct. 17, 2022
5/13
Destinee Flowers, WHAS11 News
FBI agents are back in Bardstown and a search is underway on a 245-acre farm, known as the last place Crystal Rogers was seen alive. | Oct. 17, 2022
6/13
Destinee Flowers, WHAS11 News
FBI agents are back in Bardstown and a search is underway on a 245-acre farm, known as the last place Crystal Rogers was seen alive. | Oct. 17, 2022
7/13
Destinee Flowers, WHAS11 News
FBI agents are back in Bardstown and a search is underway on a 245-acre farm, known as the last place Crystal Rogers was seen alive. | Oct. 17, 2022
8/13
Destinee Flowers, WHAS11 News
FBI agents are back in Bardstown and a search is underway on a 245-acre farm, known as the last place Crystal Rogers was seen alive. | Oct. 17, 2022
9/13
Destinee Flowers, WHAS11 News
FBI agents are back in Bardstown and a search is underway on a 245-acre farm, known as the last place Crystal Rogers was seen alive. | Oct. 17, 2022
10/13
Phillip Murrell, WHAS11 News
WHAS11's Shay McAlister on the scene of the FBI's investigation.
11/13
Destinee Flowers, WHAS11 News
Police barricade the entrance to the farm where agents are looking for clues into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.
12/13
Destinee Flowers, WHAS11 News
Police barricade the entrance to the farm where agents are looking for clues into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.
13/13
Destinee Flowers, WHAS11 News
Police barricade the entrance to the farm where agents are looking for clues into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.
1
/
13
×
Destinee Flowers, WHAS11 News
FBI agents are back in Bardstown and a search is underway on a 245-acre farm, known as the last place Crystal Rogers was seen alive. | Oct. 17, 2022
More
Before You Leave, Check This Out
WHAS would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow