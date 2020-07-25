Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Entertainment
Health
Money
Nation World
Politics
FOCUS Investigations
Coronavirus
Community
Features
Latest News Stories
PHOTOS | NFAC militia group joins justice for Breonna Taylor protesters in downtown Louisville
PHOTOS | Armed militia group NFAC joins justice for Breonna Taylor protesters in Louisville
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day/Hourly
Maps
Closings/Delays
Traffic
Weather Smarts
Weather Cameras
Latest Weather Stories
Closing days of July feature less hot temperatures and a chance for thunderstorms
Hard to hear anything over all this wind
Sports
Back
NCAA
HS Gametime
High School Sports
University of Louisville
University of Kentucky
College
Latest Sports Stories
First NFL player opts out of 2020 season
In 1st MLB game with new extra-inning rule, A's slam Angels
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Sign up for Newsletter
Latest News Stories
PHOTOS | NFAC militia group joins justice for Breonna Taylor protesters in downtown Louisville
PHOTOS | Armed militia group NFAC joins justice for Breonna Taylor protesters in Louisville
Watch Live
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Louisville, KY »
90°
Louisville, KY »
FOCUS Investigations
Weather Cameras
Love Local
Breonna Taylor Case
Crimetracker
Coronavirus
The Rant
Seen on TV
Great Day Live
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com
PHOTOS | Heavily armed militia groups, Black Lives Matter at Breonna Taylor protest in downtown Louisville
1/38
WHAS11
July 25, 2020 | NFAC in Louisville to join Black Lives Matter, justice for Breonna Taylor protesters.
2/38
WHAS11
July 25, 2020 | Justice for Breonna Taylor protests continue in downtown Louisville, Black militia group NFAC joins them.
3/38
WHAS11 Jessie Cohen
4/38
WHAS11 Jessie Cohen
NFAC in Louisville to join Black Lives Matter, justice for Breonna Taylor protesters.
5/38
WHAS11 Jessie Cohen
NFAC in Louisville to join Black Lives Matter, justice for Breonna Taylor protesters.
6/38
WHAS11
July 25, 2020 | Justice for Breonna Taylor protests continue in downtown Louisville, Black militia group NFAC joins them.
7/38
WHAS11 Jessie Cohen
NFAC in Louisville to join Black Lives Matter, justice for Breonna Taylor protesters.
8/38
WHAS11 Jessie Cohen
9/38
WHAS111
July 25, 2020 | NFAC in Louisville to join Black Lives Matter, justice for Breonna Taylor protesters.
10/38
WHAS111
July 25, 2020 | NFAC in Louisville to join Black Lives Matter, justice for Breonna Taylor protesters.
11/38
WHAS111
July 25, 2020 | NFAC in Louisville to join Black Lives Matter, justice for Breonna Taylor protesters.
12/38
WHAS111
July 25, 2020 | NFAC in Louisville to join Black Lives Matter, justice for Breonna Taylor protesters.
13/38
WHAS111
July 25, 2020 | NFAC in Louisville to join Black Lives Matter, justice for Breonna Taylor protesters.
14/38
WHAS11
July 25, 2020 | NFAC in Louisville to join Black Lives Matter, justice for Breonna Taylor protesters.
15/38
WHAS11
July 25, 2020 | NFAC in Louisville to join Black Lives Matter, justice for Breonna Taylor protesters.
16/38
WHAS11
July 25, 2020 | NFAC in Louisville to join Black Lives Matter, justice for Breonna Taylor protesters.
17/38
WHAS11
July 25, 2020 | NFAC in Louisville to join Black Lives Matter, justice for Breonna Taylor protesters.
18/38
WHAS11
July 25, 2020 | NFAC in Louisville to join Black Lives Matter, justice for Breonna Taylor protesters.
19/38
WHAS11
July 25, 2020 | NFAC in Louisville to join Black Lives Matter, justice for Breonna Taylor protesters.
20/38
WHAS11
July 25, 2020 | NFAC in Louisville to join Black Lives Matter, justice for Breonna Taylor protesters.
21/38
WHAS11
July 25, 2020 | NFAC in Louisville to join Black Lives Matter, justice for Breonna Taylor protesters.
22/38
WHAS11
July 25, 2020 | NFAC in Louisville to join Black Lives Matter, justice for Breonna Taylor protesters.
23/38
WHAS11
July 25, 2020 | NFAC in Louisville to join Black Lives Matter, justice for Breonna Taylor protesters.
24/38
WHAS11
July 25, 2020 | NFAC in Louisville to join Black Lives Matter, justice for Breonna Taylor protesters.
25/38
WHAS11
July 25, 2020 | NFAC in Louisville to join Black Lives Matter, justice for Breonna Taylor protesters.
26/38
WHAS11
July 25, 2020 | NFAC in Louisville to join Black Lives Matter, justice for Breonna Taylor protesters.
27/38
WHAS11
July 25, 2020 | NFAC in Louisville to join Black Lives Matter, justice for Breonna Taylor protesters.
28/38
WHAS11
July 25, 2020 | LMPD prepare for NFAC Black militia group, Three Percenters counterprotesters in downtown Louisville.
29/38
WHAS11
July 25, 2020 | NFAC in Louisville to join Black Lives Matter, justice for Breonna Taylor protesters.
30/38
WHAS11
July 25, 2020 | NFAC in Louisville to join Black Lives Matter, justice for Breonna Taylor protesters.
31/38
WHAS11
July 25, 2020 | Breonna Taylor protesters get support from heavily armed Black militia group NFAC
32/38
WHAS11
July 25, 2020 | NFAC in Louisville to join Black Lives Matter, justice for Breonna Taylor protesters.
33/38
WHAS11
July 25, 2020 | Justice for Breonna Taylor protests continue in downtown Louisville, Black militia group NFAC joins them.
34/38
WHAS11
July 25, 2020 | Justice for Breonna Taylor protests continue in downtown Louisville, Black militia group NFAC joins them.
35/38
WHAS11
July 25, 2020 | Justice for Breonna Taylor protests continue in downtown Louisville, Black militia group NFAC joins them.
36/38
WHAS11
July 25, 2020 | Justice for Breonna Taylor protests continue in downtown Louisville, Black militia group NFAC joins them.
37/38
WHAS11
July 25, 2020 | Justice for Breonna Taylor protests continue in downtown Louisville, Black militia group NFAC joins them.
38/38
WHAS11
July 25, 2020 | Justice for Breonna Taylor protests continue in downtown Louisville, Black militia group NFAC joins them.
1
/
38
×
WHAS11
July 25, 2020 | NFAC in Louisville to join Black Lives Matter, justice for Breonna Taylor protesters.
More
WHAS would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow