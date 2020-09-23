Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com
Photos: Protesters take to the streets after Breonna Taylor decision
1/18
AP
Protesters chant near police, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky. The jury presented its decision against fired officer Brett Hankison Wednesday to a judge in Louisville, where the shooting took place. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
WHAS would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.