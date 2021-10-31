Skip Navigation
PHOTOS | Kentuckiana fur babies dress up for 'Pet-o-ween'
1/33
Alexa Swift
Photo provided by Alexa Swift
2/33
Jamie Strong
Bat dog
3/33
Holly Self
Holly Self's dog dressed as Freddy Krueger
4/33
Beth Kalb Johnson
Beth Kalb Johnson's son and dog
5/33
Maranda Thomas
Photo provided by Maranda Thomas
6/33
Stephanie Dunlap Parsons
Pumpkin dog
7/33
Cari Sumler
Pumpkin dog
8/33
Deede O'Farrell
Deede O'Farrell's dog
9/33
Donna Luckett
Donna Luckett's nurse dog
10/33
Chris Ireland
Chris Ireland's dog dressed as 'Pup Noodles'
11/33
Heather Messner
Heather Messner's dog gets Halloween festive
12/33
Hopi Holladay
Hopi Holladay's devil dog
13/33
Sabrina Barney
Sabrina Barney's ghost dog
14/33
Sarah Jessie
Sarah Jessie's rock star dog
15/33
Josh and Amber Broadus
Josh and Amber Broadus' masquerade dog
16/33
Terri Smith
Terri Smith's giraffe cat
17/33
Emily Toye
Emily Toye's beach dog
18/33
Jamie Strong
Jamie Strong's bat dog
19/33
Sabrina Barney
Sabrina Barney's dog with a meat cleaver
20/33
Dolores Gould
Dolores Gould's taco cat
21/33
Hanalei CG
Hanalei CG's dogs
22/33
Sabrina Barney
Sabrina Barney's pirate dog
23/33
Dolores Gould
Dolores Gould's shrimp cat
24/33
Karen Mattheu
Karen Mattheu's hot dog cat
25/33
Sabrina Barney
Sabrina Barney's dog dressed as Friday the 13's Jason Voorhees
26/33
Karen Mattheu
Karen Mattheu's cat dressed as ladybug
27/33
Vanessa Gibbs
Pumucki the spider dog
28/33
Jessie Marshall
Jessie Marshall's dog dressed as Pup Noodles
29/33
Jessica Gray
Jessica Gray's pittie dressed as a hot dog
30/33
Jessica Orantes
Jessica Orantes' dog dressed as a ghost
31/33
Elaine Talbott
Elaine Talbott's dog dressed as Wonder Woman
32/33
Phillip Carey
Phillip Carey's dog dressed as a bumblebee
33/33
Lorrie Rutter
Lorrie Rutter's dog dressed as a skeleton
Alexa Swift
Photo provided by Alexa Swift
