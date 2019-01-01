LIVE
kentucky and southern indiana election results

Here is where you can find real-time 2019 election results for races in Kentucky. Top primary races include the governor’s race, secretary of state race, and commissioner of agriculture race. The GOP side of the governor’s race includes Matt Bevin, Robert Goforth, Ike Lawrence and William Woods while Rocky Adams, Andy Beshear, Adam Edelen, and Geoff Young are on the ballot for the Democratic side. The Democratic side of the secretary of state race includes Jason Belcher, Jason Griffith, Heather French Henry, and Geoff Sebesta while the GOP side of the ballot includes Michael Adams, Andrew English, Stephen Knipper, and Carl Nett.
