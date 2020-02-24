It's definitely been an interesting winter so far across Kentucky and Southern Indiana with minimal wintry weather and a roller coaster ride of temperatures from cold to mild and back to cold again. This final week of February shouldn't be any different with wet weather and "milder" air early this week being replaced by another shot of colder air which could yield a few snowflakes around the area.

Another wave of low pressure will move in from the west on Wednesday bring some additional rain chances early with temperatures in the low to mid-40s. Colder air will wrap in behind this system and with enough moisture around, a few light snow showers look likely as temperatures fall through the 30s by Wednesday evening.

Once again with ground temperatures relatively warm for this late in February, we aren't expecting much in the way of accumulation with a light coating on the grassy areas and elevated surfaces, especially north of the Ohio River. There really shouldn't be any travel headaches so the overall impacts look to be low.

Here is an idea what some of the model data is kicking out for potential accumulations by Thursday morning...and always remember these maps are just GUIDANCE and not the actual totals we are expecting as I explained above...little impact is expected.

Once this system pulls out of the region into Thursday, the cold air will settle in for the late week and into the upcoming weekend with highs in the mid to upper 30s and lows in the low to mid 20s.

Heading into Friday, a fast moving "clipper" system will dive southeastward out of Canada and swing through the Ohio Valley to close out the week. As a result, we could see another round of light snow showers as this system rolls through Kentucky and Southern Indiana. These "clippers" are typically in and out in fairly short order so the chances for snow showers will be brief. However, sometimes these can be overachievers so we'll have to keep an eye on any accumulation potential.

Of course the cold air won't stick around long as mild temperatures and rain chances return as we kick off the month of March. Highs may make a run at the 60 degree mark by next Monday!

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck