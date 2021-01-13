Wintry weather pattern and snow chances return by the weekend

Another light blanket of snow may end up covering parts of Kentucky and Southern Indiana beginning Friday night

Snow lovers rejoice! Another chance for some light accumulating snow continues to look possible as we head into the upcoming weekend. This may be hard to believe given the long-awaited return of the sunshine late Tuesday and into Wednesday along with milder air into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

A cold front will slide through Thursday night, but it won’t have much action with it as a few chilly showers fall and we actually see a dry punch of air trailing it Friday with some clearing through the afternoon and highs in the low 40s.

It’s a fairly strong upper level system that will drive the train so to speak with this winter weather maker as this system follows suit through the Great Lakes Friday night and through Saturday. In this scenario…a little “spoke” of energy with moisture and colder air will drop into Kentucky and Southern Indiana starting Friday night and continuing into Saturday.

Light accumulations around 1 inch look possible into Saturday with much of the data indicating light snow over our area on Saturday morning.

One X factor may be a fast-moving clipper system dropping through the Great Lakes and the Ohio Valley on Sunday…which could very well add to the snow totals based on the latest data. Here is what the two major models are kicking out for snowfall over the weekend at this point. But remember it's still a few days away and the totals will bounce around a bit as we get closer to that timeframe.