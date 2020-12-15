'It's all about location': Winter weather expected in Kentuckiana on Wednesday, here's how it could play out

Southern Indiana has the best chance at seeing some snow accumulation with a rain/snow mix farther south.

We've had some pretty comfortable weather across Kentucky and Southern Indiana through the fall season and it's hard to believe that winter officially arrives next Monday December 21 at 5:02 am Eastern, if you are scoring at home.

As a wave of low pressure slides across Kentuckiana on Wednesday, we'll catch a quick reminder that winter is almost here as another round of wintry weather is possible for PARTS of the area. Like buying a house, it is all about location.

Right now it appears Southern Indiana has the best chance of seeing maybe 1" or so of snow while Louisville metro and points south could see some minor accumulations on the grassy areas with more of a rain/snow mix. Farther south along the Kentucky parkways and beyond, it should be mainly a chilly rain event.

While the overall impact as far as travel should be low, given the timing of the precipitation and it coming around the Wednesday morning commute, there could be a few slick spots, especially north of the Ohio River where the best chance of mainly a snow event is. Eventually as temperatures moderate, we should see a chilly rain through Wednesday afternoon before the activity winds down by evening.

As you can see from the graphics below, much of the data agrees that the best chance of accumulating snow will be in our far northern counties of Southern Indiana from Bedford to Seymour to North Vernon.

Clouds will linger Thursday along with some chilly air before we moderate temperatures a bit to end the week.

