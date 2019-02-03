LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 7 a.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday.

Officials say a quick moving weather system will bring a mix of rain and snow to the area beginning Sunday.

Sunday’s weather is expected to begin with a rain-snow mix throughout the day but changing over to all snow later that evening.

Motorists should be careful as roads can be slippery Sunday night into Monday morning.

NWS says snowfall accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.

The areas of south-central Indiana, north-central and east-central Kentucky are affected.