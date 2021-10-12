x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Weather

Severe weather likely overnight Friday through Saturday morning

A strong storm system will bring the threat of damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and flooding.
Credit: WHAS11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A strong storm system is bringing the threat for severe weather across Kentuckiana overnight Friday through Saturday morning. This means numerous severe storms are possible. Storms could producing damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, hail, and flooding. There could be power outages and damage to trees/structures.

RELATED: Step-by-step | How to set up severe weather alerts on your iPhone or Android

Credit: WHAS11

RELATED: Watch vs Warning | Understanding severe weather alerts


Thunderstorms will begin to develop late Friday evening before intensifying after midnight. The window for severe weather for southern Indiana is around midnight to about 6 A.M. 

RELATED: Tips to be prepared for severe weather

Credit: WHAS11


RELATED: Tornado Safety | Here's what you should do before, during and after a tornado to keep you and your family safe


Kentucky could see severe weather around 2 A.M. to around 8 A.M.

Credit: WHAS11


Localized flooding will be possible as areas could pick up between 1" to 3" of rainfall.  

Credit: WHAS11


The Storm Prediction Center has majority Kentuckiana under an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) for severe weather.


The timing of these storms make them even more dangerous, because they will hit when most people are asleep. Have a way to be woken up by a warning and know where you will take shelter.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users. 

In Other News

Risk for severe weather overnight Friday into Saturday morning