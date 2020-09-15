Western wildfires causing hazy sky in Kentuckiana!

The record wildfire season out west is causing hazy days for the Ohio Valley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The record and deadly wildfire season over the western United States is spreading a smoky, hazy layer over much of the rest of the country, and here in the Ohio Valley.

Take a look at some recent photos sent to us showing the hazier sky.

The maps below show the current smoke situation, and the predicted hazy layer. While the air quality is very poor, in fact, the worst in the world right now over the Pacific Northwest - thankfully for us, our air quality will stay good, as the haze will stay well aloft at a much higher altitude.

(Current Air Quality)

The map above has orange, red, and pink colors representing the smoky layer. Notice it is currently over our region.

The hazy sky could last through Friday, then a cleaner northeast flow should push the haze off to our southwest.