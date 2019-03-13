LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The term "bomb cyclone" has been thrown about in recent days thanks to this storm system moving across the country.

So, what makes this storm different from any other and why does it have such a dramatic name?

This system is centered on an intensifying area of low pressure. Pressure is important to monitor in storms because it is a good indicator of how strong it will be.

We see tight pressure gradient lines as this system moves east. The closer the lines, the more intense the storm could become.

Our forecast frequently includes high and low-pressure systems. A low-pressure center forms when air flows in and up into the atmosphere. Water in the air condenses and clouds form. If air and moisture continue to flow in and fuel the system, storm clouds can form.

If a system strengthens very rapidly, we use the term "bombogenesis".

This long word is used to describe a rapidly strengthening storm much like the one we're tracking this week. If pressure drops more than 24 millibars in 24 hours, we call that "strengthening bombogenesis".

Your First Alert Storm Team will continue to watch this system as it makes its way to Kentuckiana.

