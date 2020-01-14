It's been one of the warmest starts to winter, but we have some big changes this weekend into next week! For those of you wanting winter, January-like temperatures will arrive late this weekend.

Although a few light rain showers will be possible Wednesday, the bigger storm will bring rain and gusty winds late Friday night through most of Saturday. We're expecting about an inch or less of rain. (See maps below)

Now, after the rain stops Saturday night, the cold air flows in behind the cold front Sunday. As the jet stream dives south over the Ohio Valley and eastern US, the door is open to more Canadian polar air!

High temperatures will likely be struggling to reach freezing Sunday through Wednesday, with lows in the teens! Brrr...!

At this time, it looks like a dry cold, so NO significant snow chance for now.

