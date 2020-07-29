Wet and "cooler" pattern!

We'll have numerous showers and storms through Saturday, with flooding our main threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Are you ready for cooler temperatures? Well, it's going to come with a bunch of clouds and rain. Let's take a look at why, and time it all out!

A stationary front will linger over the Ohio Valley through this weekend, and as waves of low pressure ride along it, we'll have plenty of rain chances over the next several days. With the tropical air in place, any downpours could produce very heavy rainfall over a short period of time. So, while the severe weather threat will stay very low, we'll have to keep an eye on flood potential.

The Futurecast maps below show the rain moving in from the west Thursday morning and continuing through the afternoon.

Friday won't be as wet, but there will still be a few pop-up showers and storms. More widespread rain will return with the next wave of low pressure moving through on Saturday.

With all of the rain chances through the weekend, rainfall totals could exceed 2-4".

And with all of the rain, comes the clouds. Below shows the amount of cloud cover expected through the next seven days. It's looking pretty gray through Saturday.

Of course, the benefit of all the clouds and rain around, will be relief from the heat. Temperatures will be trending below normal over the next seven days in the low to mid 80s. On the rainiest days, temperatures may actually stay in the 70s!