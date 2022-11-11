Weather whiplash to hit Kentuckiana

The warmth is coming to a screeching halt this weekend with a 30 degree temperature drop on the horizon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We enjoyed several weeks of above average temperatures so far this season across Kentuckiana. However, the warmth is coming to a screeching halt this weekend.

Tropical storm Nicole's remnants made its way through our area this morning and brought some much needed rainfall to our drought stricken neighborhoods.

While every bit of rain helps, we will need multiple rounds of widespread precipitation in order to start trending in the right direction as far as our drought is concerned.

The good news is we are looking at another batch of moisture on the way for Saturday morning; however, this time it is going to be coming down as snow!

Nicole's remnants have already pushed east and we will be drying out through the rest of our Veterans Day. Our attention now shifts west, where a strong cold front is headed in our direction.

Ready or not, a blast of arctic air will be here by the morning with a mix of a rain and snow flurries.

All of this being said, no need to bring out the snow shovels just yet.

Snowfall impacts will be minimal. What does fall won't amount to much more than a dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces. Ground temperatures are far too warm to see anything stick to the roads and the snowfall will be limited to the morning hours. Nonetheless, it will likely make for a picturesque view of the city if you are up early enough to see flakes flying.

The snow will be out of here by early afternoon and we will be left feeling cold and looking cloudy. Daytime highs both days this weekend will only be in the lower 40s with wind chills in the 30s.

This chilly trend does not look to move out any time soon. We are looking at highs in the 40s each day in the upcoming week with overnight lows at or below freezing.

We have a few more opportunities to see a rain/snow mix beyond Saturday. We are watching for the showers Tuesday morning as well as Thursday.

We will keep you updated as we get closer!

