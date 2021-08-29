Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

Remnants will impact Kentuckiana for the start of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ida is one of the strongest hurricanes to hit Louisiana as a category 4 hurricane. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the sustained wind speeds were 150 mph and stronger gusts when it hit. It made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, at 12:55 pm on Sunday. Ida hit on the 16 anniversary of Hurricane Katrina that hit New Orleans as a category 3 hurricane. The NHC stated parts of the Louisiana and Mississippi coast faces life-threatening storm surges and catastrophic wind damage on Sunday. Ida will also produce the threat of flooding for many states as it moves inland.

As Ida tracks through the Mississippi Valley Sunday evening and Monday morning, it will lose its intensity. Some of the remnants will reach Kentuckiana on Monday and interact with a cold front positioned to our north. Expect scattered storms to be picking up throughout the day. Heavy rainfall from storms will be possible.