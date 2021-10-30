First snow chance, but don't get hopes up too high

Weather models hinting at snow for the start of November, but the confidence and the chance are low.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Well, believe it or not, for the first time this season, weather models are showing at least a chance for snow to mix in with rain on Thursday! However, don't get your hopes up just yet, because weather models are not in agreement and not consistently showing snow for Kentuckiana.

Why are snow lovers asking, "so you're saying there's a chance?"

Here's what we do know. There will be two different waves of energy arriving mid-late-week and will likely produce at least rain in parts of our region. One will originate out the Rockies, and the other will draw in cold Canadian air. We also know that temperatures could support a rain/snow mix. Early morning lows on Thursday will likely drop to the mid-30s, if not colder, especially outside of the city.

Here's what we don't know; the timing, the position, and how the waves will interact with each other. With each update, the models show those details a little differently, but that should become clearer over the next couple of days.

Overall, our chance for a rain/snow mix on Thursday is small, and our confidence is low. If it does occur, little to no impacts are expected.

According to the National Weather service, Louisville's first trace of snow is November 15. The average first measurable snowfall is December 7th.

The bigger impact, and with more certainty, will be the cold temperatures and will likely force you to turn on your heaters if you haven't already. Highs will be in the 40s and lows in the 30s. The chance for a widespread frost starts Tuesday night and stretches into next weekend.