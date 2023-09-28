Visit Indy prepares for the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse; Here's what to know

"The Eclipse Capital of the Midwest" is hosting a slew of events leading up to next year's total solar eclipse.

INDIANAPOLIS — We are counting down the days until Monday, April 8, 2024 for the Total Solar Eclipse!

Millions of Americans will get to experience up to 4 minutes of darkness as the moon passes in front of the sun, temporarily blocking its light.

Venues across the country are planning viewing parties -- and at least one major city in the path of totality is making an entire weekend out of it.

Morgan Snyder from Visit Indy broke down the exciting celebrations they are organizing across Indianapolis, and there’s something for everyone.

Snyder recommends building your itinerary based on who you’re traveling with, whether that’s family-friendly or more of a party-like atmosphere.

“You could head up to Newfields, that is our art campus where they’re hosting what’s called the Total Eclipse of the Art,” she said.

If you’re bringing the kiddos along, why not make it educational and consider visiting the world’s largest children’s museum right in Indianapolis.

“They will be hosting the eclipse extravaganza," Snyder said. "That will be a fun place for families focusing on some STEM opportunities and educational opportunities.”

Then we have the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which has been pegged as one of the three official viewing sites in the country by NASA. They will have speaking engagements, astronauts and celebrations with a festival like atmosphere.

If you’re still not sold, how about 250 acres of wide open green spaces with 40 food trucks at White River State Park?

Morgan said they are looking forward to welcoming guests from all over for the big weekend.

“We are taking over the whole city welcoming Eclipse enthusiasts from all over and we’re so excited,” she said.

Morgan expects hotels and Airbnb's to begin filling up, or at least rates increasing, as time draws closer.

