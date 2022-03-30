Tracking high winds and evening storms today!

We'll be tracking a line of strong to severe storms this evening - here's the latest timeline and impacts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's a wild weather Wednesday - with near record high temperatures, a wind advisory, and a line of strong to severe storms tonight!

The highest threat for severe storms will arrive after 7pm. Areas along and west of I-65 appear to have a higher threat of damaging winds gusts, as the storms will run out of energy later in the night east of I-65. The threat of severe weather will end by around 11pm. Pockets of damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph will be possible along the squall-line. While a quick spin-up tornado can't be ruled out, the tornado threat will be low for our area. Check out the timing with our Futurecast maps below.

The Storm Prediction Center - a division of the National Weather Service which looks around the nation for where severe weather could happen - has our area under level 2 out of the 5 severe weather risk categories, also known as a Slight Risk of Severe Storms. A much higher risk of severe storms and tornadoes is expected from Western Tennessee and south into Mississippi and Alabama this afternoon and evening - that's where there is a higher amount of unstable air, or the fuel for thunderstorms.