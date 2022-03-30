Tracking high winds and evening storms today!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's a wild weather Wednesday - with near record high temperatures, a wind advisory, and a line of strong to severe storms tonight!
The highest threat for severe storms will arrive after 7pm. Areas along and west of I-65 appear to have a higher threat of damaging winds gusts, as the storms will run out of energy later in the night east of I-65. The threat of severe weather will end by around 11pm. Pockets of damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph will be possible along the squall-line. While a quick spin-up tornado can't be ruled out, the tornado threat will be low for our area. Check out the timing with our Futurecast maps below.
The Storm Prediction Center - a division of the National Weather Service which looks around the nation for where severe weather could happen - has our area under level 2 out of the 5 severe weather risk categories, also known as a Slight Risk of Severe Storms. A much higher risk of severe storms and tornadoes is expected from Western Tennessee and south into Mississippi and Alabama this afternoon and evening - that's where there is a higher amount of unstable air, or the fuel for thunderstorms.
We'll be left with breezy and fairly gloomy conditions for Thursday. Thankfully, our weather will be quiet and seasonably cool for our first weekend of April.