ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tropical Storm Florence continues a slow westward track before an expected turn to the north early next week.

The storm made landfall Friday morning near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, as a Category 1 hurricane, but it was demoted to a tropical storm in the 5 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.

As Florence pushes inland, it continues to weaken with decreasing wind speeds. However, its life-threatening storm surge and torrential rainfall will continue for many hours.

NOAA reported sustained winds of 72 mph and higher gusts. There's even a tornado threat worth watching, too, with meteorologists saying tornadoes are possible in eastern North Carolina through Friday night.

Storm surge upwards of 8-12 feet are expected, the National Hurricane Center warns.

Florence remains is a 70-mph storm, moving to the west at 3 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory.

Hurricane Florence Spaghetti Models

Each line represents a computer model's best "guess" of where the center of the storm will go. Together, they look like "spaghetti." Remember, impacts from a tropical system can and do occur miles away from the center.

Hurricane Florence Forecast Cone

This is the latest "cone of uncertainty," which shows an area where the center of the storm could go, when and how strong it might be at the given time.

Tropical Atlantic Animated Satellites

Hurricane Florence watches and warnings for the east coast

