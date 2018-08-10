The National Hurricane Center is tracking Hurricane Michael, which strengthened from a tropical storm on Monday.

The 75-mph storm could reach major hurricane strength by the time it approaches the northeastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night or Wednesday.

The NHC has issued a tropical storm watch from the Suwannee River to Anna Maria Island, including Tampa Bay. A storm surge watch has been issued from Navarre Florida to Anna Maria Island. That also includes the Tampa Bay area.

Spaghetti models of Hurricane Michael

Each line represents a computer model's best "guess" of where the center of the storm will go. Together, they look like "spaghetti." Remember, impacts from a tropical system can and do occur miles away from the center.

Position and forecast cone of Hurricane Michael

This is a map showing the forecast cone for Hurricane Michael, which strengthened from a tropical depression.

Satellite and radar

The latest satellite and radar image for the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.

Watches and warnings

What's a watch? What's a warning? Here are the official alerts that can be issued for your area and what you should do.

