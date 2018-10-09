ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Hurricane Florence's outer bands are lashing the Outer Banks and coastal southeastern North Carolina, and it's the very least of what's to come.

Hurricane conditions were spreading across the Cape Lookout, North Carolina area around 9 p.m. Thursday night. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported sustained winds of 83-mph and gusts up to 106-mph.

There's even a tornado threat, too, with meteorologists saying tornadoes are possible in eastern North Carolina through Friday.

Storm surge upwards of 7-11 feet and hurricane-force winds are expected overnight, the hurricane center warns.

A U.S. landfall is nearly guaranteed. Florence is a 100-mph, Category 2 storm, moving to the northwest at 5 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory. Forecasters say little change in strength is expected before Florence reaches the East Coast.

Florence is located about 85 miles east-southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina, and about 145 miles east of Myrtle Beach.

Landfall is expected Friday morning. Several computer models have come into agreement Florence will impact the Carolina coastline, with many of them taking the storm inland. As it does, the storm stalls out and dumps a tremendous amount of rain -- in excess of 20-30 inches possible.

It appears the storm will be close enough to bring damaging winds, devastating storm surge and torrential rainfall across a large region.

Hurricane Florence Spaghetti Models

Each line represents a computer model's best "guess" of where the center of the storm will go. Together, they look like "spaghetti." Remember, impacts from a tropical system can and do occur miles away from the center.

Hurricane Florence Forecast Cone

This is the latest "cone of uncertainty," which shows an area where the center of the storm could go, when and how strong it might be at the given time.

Tropical Atlantic Animated Satellites

The latest satellite image over the Atlantic Ocean.

Hurricane Florence watches and warnings for the east coast

