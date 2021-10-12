Tips to be prepared for severe weather

You don't want to wait until the storm hits to make sure you're ready, so here's what you can do to prepare right now.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A potential dangerous weekend is on the way for Kentuckiana. The storm team forecast shows a high chance of heavy rain and damaging winds, with flooding and possibly isolated tornadoes.

But you don't want to wait until the last minute to make sure you're ready. If a storm happens overnight, you will want to make sure you're well prepared and always up to date on what's happening.

Here are some tips and things you can do right now to make sure you're ready the next time severe weather hits:

It's a good idea to have a NOAA weather radio handy just in case the power goes out and your phone dies so you'll still know what's going on.

Choose a friend that's out of state as your go-to "check in" contact. Family members should know to call this person in the event your family gets separated.

When it comes to thunderstorm safety, it's important to know the difference between a thunderstorm watch and a thunderstorm warning.

THUNDERSTORM WATCH

Think "be prepared." Severe thunderstorms are possible and near your area.

THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Think "take action." Severe weather has been spotted, indicating imminent danger.

LIGHTNING

For lightning, there's the 30/30 rule. If you spot lightning, count to 30. If you can't get to 30 before hearing thunder, it's best to go inside. Stay indoors for 30 minutes after hearing the last boom of thunder.

FLOOD SAFETY

Copy any important documents and seal them in a watertight container in case of any water damage to your home.

