Here we go... it's now time for Oaks and Derby! There are no major changes to our unsettled and occasionally wet forecast through Saturday.

whas

Just continue be prepared with the ponchos and umbrellas into the weekend. On the plus side, temperatures will stay warm/mild with highs in the upper 70s for Oaks, and near 70 for the Kentucky Derby.

Let's first take a look at our event forecasts, then follow with a look at our Futurecast maps.

whas

whas

Energy will moving along a stationary front bringing heavy rain early Friday morning. However, notice the soggy start won't last long.

The heaviest rain will be moving east by mid-morning. By midday through the afternoon we're looking an mostly dry and warm conditions!

whas

whas

whas

whas

Now, as we head into Derby morning it's still looking mostly dry. The next disturbance will roll through Saturday afternoon with steady light to moderate rain. Although much of the afternoon will likely be wet, there's still a chance the rain could taper off in time for the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at the 6:50 pm post time!

whas

whas

Generally, we can expect 1-2" rainfall totals through Saturday. The rain should happen over a long enough period of time, that widespread flooding is not expected. Bottom line, while you're planning out that perfect outfit, include the matching rain gear!

whas

Throughout the last 145 years, about 50% of Oaks and Derby days have had rain. Last year was the wettest Kentucky Derby on record with over 3.00" of rainfall. Check out more Oaks and Derby stats below!

whas

whas

Despite the wet and unsettled weather expected again for this years Oaks and Derby, enjoy the races and the overall atmosphere during this special time of the year here in Kentuckiana.

- Meteorologists T.G. Shuck, Ben Pine and Kaitlynn Fish