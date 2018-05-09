Louisville, KY (WHAS) - Gordon made landfall as a Tropical Storm late Tuesday night.

The National Hurricane Center has parts of Gordon’s forecast cone cutting through mostly Indiana and parts of Kentucky.

While there is still some uncertainty, here is a timeline for Gordon’s impacts on our area.

Thursday - Friday: There will be a stationary front around the region that will pop-up a few more showers and storms than what we’ve had recently.

Saturday - Sunday: The remnant low-pressure system (what’s left of Gordon), will merge with the front and bring higher rain chances, especially on Sunday. The system and front will move east and then we will turn drier next week.

Severe weather is not expected. We may have to watch for locally heavy rain and flood potential at some point this weekend.

Animated Satellite Loop:

Animated Forecast Track Cone:

Timeline for rain through Sunday:

Futurecast Maps for Thursday - Friday:

Rainfall totals through early Monday:

