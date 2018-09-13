LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) - Hurricane Florence is still a very powerful Category 2 hurricane. Landfall is expected overnight tonight into early Friday morning, but the Carolina coastline is already feeling the effects.

Hurricane Force winds extend 80 miles per hour from the center of the storm. Even though the storm was downgraded overnight, our rainfall and storm surge predictions have not changed. We are still expecting more than 30 inches of rain along the North Carolina coastline with totals between 1-2 feet possible for inland areas.

Freshwater flooding will be a major issue with this storm. Storm surge levels could be as high as 13 feet in areas near Wilmington, North Carolina. The water from the ocean will push inland causing rivers and streams to overtop their banks. Another issue with Florence is the speed.

The storm has slowed over the past 12 hours to just 10 mph. It will remain a slow-moving storm as it tracks southward through the weekend towards Charleston, South Carolina. This slow movement combined with excessive rainfall will cause record flooding for inland areas.

Once the storm moves further inland, it will weaken and likely head towards Kentucky early next week as a low-pressure system. The eastern half of the state will see more rain than we will here in Louisville.

We are expecting light to moderate rainfall concentrated in the daylight hours on Monday with likely totals between 0.1-0.5 inches. This storm won't cause any major issues for us here in Kentuckiana - just a wet start to the work week.

Tropical Atlantic Animated Satellites

The latest satellite image over the Atlantic Ocean.

App users -- tap here if you cannot see the image below.

App users, click here to see satellite imagery showing the Tropical Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico

App users, click here to see satellite imagery of the U.S. Atlantic Coast

â–ºMake it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WHAS-TV