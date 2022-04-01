Thursday Snow Accumulation Forecast!

Minor snowfall accumulations are likely Thursday - let's time it out!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Are you ready for our first snowfall accumulations!? Unfortunately, if you're wanting a big snow to play in, this won't be it. However, light accumulations will be possible which could cause slick roads, and school delays or closings. Let's map it out!

At this time, we're expecting only an 1" or less north of Louisville and the Ohio River, and 1-3" from Metro Louisville and areas to the south and southeast.

Follow along with our Futurecast maps below for the timing. The snow will generally arrive from the west by late afternoon, then spread over most of the area through the afternoon. The snow will be tapering off Thursday evening.

With the weather models now all on board with our Thursday snow chances, we'll raise the Snow Meter to "Get Ready". Many school districts could play it safe and just switch to e-learning Thursday and possibly Friday.