Thanksgiving Week Travel Forecast

Here's a look at Thanksgiving travel weather across the nation, and our local forecast through our holiday weekend!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Weather across much of the nation is looking idea for travel over the next few days. Very quiet from coast to coast and border to border Tuesday and Wednesday, with seasonably cool/mild temperatures.

A system will begin to develop to our southwest on Thursday. Conditions are expected to stay dry through Thanksgiving Day, but rain likely by late Thursday night into Friday morning. Right now, the rain doesn't look very heavy, but could be a nuisance for Black Friday shoppers.