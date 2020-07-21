Sizzling summer 2020 stats so far!

We've tallied an above normal amount of 90s so far, and plenty more are on the way!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you think it's been a hot summer so far, you are absolutely correct! Not only in the afternoon, but many nights have been above normal with lows in the 70s.

By our count, we're up to 23 days at 90° or above, and that's about 6 days above normal. We had 2 days in the 90s in May, 5 days in June, and so far 16 of our 21 days in July have been at 90° or above. Our hottest temperature was 95° last Sunday - we haven't hit 100° or above since the summer of 2012.

90s are likely for the rest of July and into early August.

But, of course, it's not just the heat, it's the humidity. A big factor that produces a warmer than normal summer, is warm nights. The main ingredient for a very warm night, is a high level of humidity. The dew point is a measure of the water content in the air, and the air temperature will not drop below the dew point. When dew points are in the 70s, it's very tropical air, and leads to muggy nights.

When you average the high and low temperatures, we have a temperature of 82.2 degrees this July, about 2.9 degrees above normal. That might not seem like much, but in July, that's hot! So far, we're trending as the 7th hottest July on record. The top 10 hottest July's are below:

July

1) 84.5 - 2012

2) 84.1 - 1901

3) 83.3 - 2011, 1936

4) 82.9 - 2010

5) 82.5 - 1921

6) 82.4 -1934

7) 82.1 - 1887

8) 81.9 - 1993,1879

9) 81.7 - 1878

10) 81.6 - 2019, 1881

This muggy air has also led to extra rain chances. Thankfully, we have had numerous showers and storms this summer, which helps farms and gardens, and keeps our area out of drought. Since June 1st, we've picked up 8.18" of rainfall officially at Louisville International Airport, that's 1.73" above normal so far. We'll have more rain chances over the next several days, before a dry weekend.