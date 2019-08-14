LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We did some deep digging into all of the 90° days we've had so far this summer, and to no surprise, we're way above normal.

27 is the average amount of days at 90° or above up to today's date, but so far we've had 48 days in the 90s! More than 20 days in the 90s above normal!

Our hot pattern really kicked into gear in late June. 35 of our last 45 days have been in the 90s. So, basically, nearly 80% of the time it's been in the 90s since July 1st!

This has made July the 10th hottest on record, and so far this August is trending at the 8th hottest.

More hot days are on the way with no big relief in sight. Expect the high heat to continue through our first weekend of the Kentucky State Fair...

