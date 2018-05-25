"The path has continued to shift eastward which will take the center of the storm right by our coast," 10Weather meteorologist Bobby Deskins said. "As a result, slightly higher winds and heavier rains are expected."

It is a slightly stronger, 65-mph storm located 195 miles west of Tampa, according to the National Hurricane Center's 8:30 p.m. Sunday advisory.

Forecasters expect a gradual transition to a more traditional "tropical" storm once thunderstorms can develop around its center.

Alberto is forecast to become a tropical depression Monday night or Tuesday morning.

Steady weakening is expected after landfall. Alberto is forecast to make landfall Monday on Florida's Panhandle.

Two-Day Graphical Tropical Weather Outlook

National Hurricane Center Forecast Cone

Spaghetti Modles for Subtropical Storm Alberto

Tropical-Storm-Force wind speed probabilities

GOES Satellite Imagery

GOES Gulf of Mexico Satellite Imagery

Caribbean Satellitte/Radar

Tropical Atlantic Satellitte/Radar

Tropical Water Temperatures

National Weather Service Active Watches/Warnings

24-hour Rainfall forecast

5-Day Rainfall forecast

National Hurricane Center Atlantic Tropical Weather Discussion

