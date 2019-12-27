December 26th: the day after Christmas, Boxing Day, the start of Kwanzaa. It’s also the start of a changing weather pattern that will end our dry spell and bring ample rain to our backyards.

Forecast at-a-glance:

Spring-like temperatures stick around through the weekend

Clouds have come to visit for a few days

Rain is likely Sunday

Much cooler air settles in next week

Calm weather for New Year’s Eve

Weather setup: As has been the case for the last several days, a ridge over the eastern United States has allowed for calm conditions and a continuation of our lengthy dry spell. Clouds have moved into the area and they’re going to camp out through the weekend. This is because of southwesterly flow tapping into Gulf moisture and condensing into ample cloud cover. A large area of high pressure will move to our north Friday and send a weak cold front south toward us. It will halt its southern progression, stall out, and then lift north as a warm front (Figure 1). A couple showers are possible, but the majority of us will remain dry.

Fig. 1: Weak cold front Friday will help in bringing us slightly cooler temperatures, but clouds will be mostly responsible.

WHAS

While this will help cool temperatures in southern Indiana, the real check on our thermometer is going to be clouds. Thick cloud deck will prevent warm sun rays from reaching the surface and keep us 5 to 7 degrees cooler Friday, but still unseasonably warm with highs in the upper 50s close to 60.

As the cold front-turned-warm front lifts north our winds are going to increase as a mid-latitude cyclone forms in the southern Rockies. Southerly winds around 15 miles per hour, gusting to up to 25 miles per hour, will really usher in warm air and raise temps into the middle 60s. The Midwest storm is tapping into the rich Gulf moisture and reinforce our cloud deck. Saturday will be dry for the most part, but showers become more likely as we enter the evening as the main event nears Saturday night.

That main event is still well to our west in California as of Thursday night (Figure 2). It has brought torrential rain and tremendous snow to the mountains north of Los Angeles where FEET of the white stuff is expected to accumulate. This storm will result in many inches of snow falling in parts of South Dakota and Nebraska this weekend, but we won’t see so much as a flake.

Fig. 2: Sunday's rain storm is currently churning over parts of southern California where it's dumped feet of snow in the mountains.

WHAS

Sunday’s rain: Plan for a soggy Sunday. Bands of occasionally heavy rain will allow for ample rain totals between one and two inches by early Monday morning (Figure 3). A few rumbles of thunder aren’t unreasonable, but severe weather will not be a concern. The storm will be nearing its peak intensity in the Midwest Sunday, and a more potent cold front will be approaching Sunday (Figure 4).

Fig. 3: Rainfall by early Monday morning could top 2" in some towns.

WHAS

Fig. 4: By Sunday morning rain will be on our doorstep as a strong cold front marches east.

WHAS

A return of cooler air: After the passes a cooler air mass will settle in. It might be a bit of a shock to our system as the mercury in the thermometer will register 15-20 degrees cooler Monday compared to Sunday with highs in the middle 40s. Really, it’s just a return to normal. Our average high temps are in the low 40s for late December (Figure 5).

It really has been unusually warm the latter half of December and while temperatures return to seasonal norms to close the year, there still aren’t indicators of an Arctic outbreak anytime soon. Snow is also hard-pressed to be found through the first half of January (for now at least).

Fig. 5: Temps Saturday will be up to 25° above normal. Sunday's cold front checks temps closer to normals.

WHAS

Hello, 2020: The cooler temperatures come just in time to end 2019. The weather is looking nice in our area for any New Year’s Eve celebrations. Temperatures Tuesday night will be in the lower 30s, which is typical. A coat would be a handy friend if you’re going to be outside at all. Sunshine will also return Tuesday, but we’ll still be cooler than we have been with temperatures in the lower 40s. The first day of 2020 looks to bring plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the middle 40s. After our rain Sunday our next opportunity for precipitation arrives shortly after the New Year.

Meteorologist Alden German

Facebook: Facebook.com/AldenGermanWX | Twitter: @WXAlden