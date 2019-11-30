LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been a soaking day with seemingly non-stop rain that started late last night/early this morning. A tremendous amount of rain has fallen across parts of the viewing area causing flooding in some communities. Let’s check out some of the rain totals as of 6:00 PM Saturday evening (Figures 1, 2).

Fig. 1: Reported rainfall amounts across the Louisville metro area as of 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

WHAS

Fig. 2: Reported rainfall totals across the viewing area as of 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

WHAS

Those are some pretty impressive totals, and there’s still more rain on the way later tonight before it finally shuts off early Sunday (December 1st, by the way) morning. This has been a tedious storm to track, but it’s close to getting on its way, so let’s dig in.

The weather setup: This large and powerful midlatitude cyclone is currently sitting in the Midwest over Nebraska (Figure 3). The upper level low is not far behind the surface low, which means that the storm has more or less reached peak maturity. Also at the surface we see an occluded front extending from central Nebraska to central Missouri, a cold front from central Missouri back through Texas, and a warm front from central Missouri extending through portions of west Kentucky and east Tennessee.

Figure 3: Surface chart as of Saturday afternoon. A warm front lifting to our north followed by a cold front will allow for more bouts of heavy rain Saturday evening.

WHAS

If you read yesterday’s blog, you know that this warm front is pretty interesting. A lot of precipitation has developed ahead of the front thanks to strong warm, moist air advection. The atmosphere is conducive for the development of more thunderstorms tonight. Temperatures early Saturday afternoon were in the middle 40s but have been steadily risen ahead of the front and will continue to rise after it passes late this evening. As mentioned, our high temperature for Saturday will occur closer to midnight rather than mid-afternoon which is the typical peak of daytime heating.

Winds will also increase as the warm front gets nearer to the Louisville metro. Southerly winds between 15 and 20 mph, occasionally gusting to 30 or higher, will really help to bring in that warm and moist air. A couple models have been hinting at temperatures close to 60 degrees around midnight, but I don't quite think we'll get that warm. A southwest wind in Louisville generally allows us to overachieve model guidance temperatures, so a couple towns – particularly in south central Kentucky – could hit 60 degrees later tonight.

Additional rainfall isn't needed and any thunderstorms over towns that have already seen over 3 inches of rain will have their flooding problems exacerbated. An additional 3/4" - 1.25" are possible across the region, with the heavier amounts more likely south of Louisville (Figure 4). There is a slight potential for some severe weather, with the highest risks being high wind gusts and perhaps some small hail.

Fig. 4: An additional half inch to over one inch of rain accumulation is possible by Sunday morning, especially for our southern communities.

WHAS

Let’s briefly jump back to the upper levels. We see that upper level low will trek into eastern Iowa and western Illinois by Sunday morning. Once it reaches this position, rain will quickly shut off in our region as a cold front will pass soon after the warm front (Figures 5, 6).

Fig. 5: NAM upper level chart valid Sunday morning. The storm at this point will allow for a brief lull from rain and clouds.

WHAS

Fig. 6: The cold front will pass during the middle of the night. Temps should be in the 50s, and rain will temporarily come to an end and clouds start to clear.

WHAS

A lot of dry air will move in behind this cold front and clouds will quickly move out as it passes. We can see this by checking out the relative humidity parameters on the various models. This dry air will help to temporarily end the rain and bring us some sunshine. Figure 7 shows relative humidity in the middle of the atmosphere.

Fig 7: NAM relative humidity valid Sunday morning. The reds and blacks indicate dry air, whites and blues more moist air. Dry air will stop the rain.

WHAS

Let's talk about snow: Sunday’s sunshine and dryness won’t last long. Clouds will quickly return by the afternoon as the storm’s comma head brings wraparound precipitation to the area. This is where the forecast gets tricky due to the snow potential. Obviously, in order to have snow, temperatures must be below freezing not just at the surface but through all layers of the atmosphere.

Temperatures are below freezing through much of the atmosphere by Sunday morning. By Sunday evening precipitation will have returned to Kentuckiana, initially in the form of rain. Conditions in the atmosphere will still be favorable to see areas of moderate-strength rain showers and, depending on temperatures as the night goes on, snow showers as well. Snowflakes will start mixing in as temperatures get colder through the night (Figure 8).

Fig. 8: Futurecast for early Monday morning. Pockets of snow showers across the region. Surface temps will be critical to any potential accumulation.

WHAS

Surface temperatures are what make this forecast challenging. Models indicate temps will be very close to freezing: either right at, or a degree or two above or below it. The colder the surface is, the more likely we are to see accumulation. Models are generally painting up to half an inch of potential accumulation (Figure 9). Again, any potential snow accumulation will depend on snow intensity and surface temperatures.

Fig. 9: Potential snow accumulation by mid-Monday morning. Models generally paint accumulation up to about half an inch.

WHAS

After this mess: Phew! What a forecast this has been for the last week. Clouds stick around Monday and we might start to see some sunshine come Tuesday. A disturbance will past to our north, but we should remain dry. The rest of the work week looks relatively calm until Thursday night into Friday when a small chance of precip returns to the region. I’m definitely looking forward to a few days of calmer weather to catch my breath, aren’t you?

Meteorologist Alden German

Facebook: Facebook.com/AldenGermanWX | Twitter: @WXAlden