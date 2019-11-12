LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do you feel the chill? That’s a rhetorical question, of course you have! Unseasonably cool weather settled in over the region Tuesday and Wednesday, but we’ve begun to recover. Lows Wednesday morning were in the teens to lower 20s, but ample sunshine allowed for a fairly quick warm up. Still, it was certainly a chilly morning.

Speaking of sunshine, that will continue for Thursday. Temperatures will return to seasonal standards in the upper 40s. Temperatures will hover near normal or just a couple degrees above normal through Saturday. It’s been nice having a break from active weather, but now the sky is starting to get active again.

The weather setup: Thanks to a fairly zonal pattern overhead, weather in the Ohio Valley will be calm through Thursday. We look to the west and notice a strong jet streak moving on shore starting Thursday afternoon (Figure 1). We’ll get back to that. There’s a short wave ahead of that jet streak that will be centered over the central United States Thursday afternoon and is the first of many precipitation-bringing disturbances that will affect the area.

This wave will move quickly and would most likely bring consistent and widespread rain to eastern Kentucky Friday and Saturday. The WHAS11 viewing area will be subject to various showers Friday with stronger activity to the south and east of the Bluegrass Parkway (Figure 2). We’ll see an increase in cloud coverage Friday and those clouds are going to set up camp through early next week.

Fig. 1: A wave in the central U.S. will bring a chance for showers for our area Friday and Saturday. An impressive jet streak enters the West Coast.

WHAS

Fig. 2: Scattered rain showers are expected Friday evening through Saturday. The bulk of this precip would be in the Kentucky Appalachians.

WHAS

Temperatures through Saturday will warm into the upper 40s and low 50s, which is typical as we close the second week of December. This is a result of that quick-moving wave that will develop a little low pressure system that will help pull in warmer air from the south and will also help to contribute to seeing some of our rain showers Friday and Saturday. The GFS hints at the potential of some snow showers mixing in Saturday night as the infamous 540 line dips well to our south by then (Figure 3).

Fig. 3: GFS depiction of atmospheric heights Saturday evening. The green represents where the atmosphere is approximately 5,400 meters thick.

WHAS

What is the 540 line? This link has a good overview of it. Generally – and I use this word broadly – the 540 line is the “snow/no-snow” line and indicates an increased potential of seeing snowfall when precipitation is depicted over a region (in the winter months). The 540 line is NOT the end-all-be-all when it comes to snow forecasting. It is much more complicated (and detestably fun) than that.

Anyway, a lot of rain is expected on the Eastern seaboard this weekend as a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico lifts northward along the coast. We’ll be on the western edge of this activity but should enjoy temperatures near average (Figure 4).

Fig. 4: Slightly warmer will be pulled in to the Ohio Valley this weekend allowing temps to return to normal.

WHAS

Rain accumulation for Friday and Saturday: The NAM (North American Model) is more conservative with rain amounts for Friday and Saturday compared to the GFS and European models. The Wednesday morning run of the NAM paints much of the viewing area with less than a quarter inch of precipitation by Saturday evening. The Tuesday evening Canadian run is similar. Compare this to the GFS and Euro which show around half an inch near the Louisville metro by Sunday night, with three-quarters of an inch to a full inch in parts of southern Kentucky. I believe a quarter-to-half inch of rain by Saturday night seems reasonable (Figures 5, 6).

Fig. 5: NAM shows rainfall of only about a quarter inch for the southern half of our viewing area by Saturday evening.

WHAS

Fig. 6: By Saturday evening around a quarter to half inch of rain is possible for the northern half of our viewing area. Our southern communities could see a bit more.

WHAS

Where things get interesting: The forecast becomes particularly challenging at the start of next week. Yet another large, wet storm system looks to trek up the Mississippi River Valley and dump a good amount of rain in our area. However, there are unique differences between the GFS and European.

The GFS is following a trend of the last several rain events that take the center of a storm system to our northwest through the Midwest and provides ample rain to the Ohio Valley while dumping snow in the Great Lakes. Contrast this with the European which, as of its Tuesday night and Wednesday morning runs, is significantly further south and develops a wide swath of snow along the Ohio River through the core of our viewing area (Figure 7).

The Canadian model (the “tie-breaker” as I like to refer it as, although that isn’t really what it is) has a solution closer to the European, but slightly further north. It also paints snow although has a bit more mixed precipitation and overall is rainier.

This is a perfect example of out critical storm track is in winter when it comes to precipitation! A shift of only 50 miles can make a huge difference for temperatures and and snow potential. We'll closely monitor this.

Fig. 7: The Euro and GFS show significantly different solutions for next Monday. The Euro is much snowier than the GFS which is quite rainy. Which model has a better idea? We'll see...

WHAS

Obviously, we are not going to entertain any snowfall amounts that any model is painting for next Sunday night and Monday this far out. However, it is still worth mentioning because for a few runs now a particular model has been consistent in its belief. We’re also entering the start of our snowy season, so any indication of snow a week out should be left on the back burner and occasionally checked upon.

Meteorologist Alden German

Facebook: Facebook.com/AldenGermanWX | Twitter: @WXAlden