LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After the devastating and deadly tornadoes that moved through Nashville and parts of Middle Tennessee early Tuesday morning, I wanted to chime in on this extreme sad event that is a sobering reminder that we all MUST be prepared for severe weather ANYTIME during the calendar year (no matter the season) and BOTH day or night.

I know there are many questions out there and some folks assuming incorrectly that this tornado struck "without warning", etc. The bottom line is that is simply NOT true! There was a Tornado Watch out for Middle Tennessee for over an hour prior to, and roughly 5-10 minutes LEAD TIME with a Tornado Warning for Nashville and Davidson County. Kudos to the SPC, NWS Nashville, and the local TV mets in the Music City for getting the word out and saving many lives, especially given the circumstances.

However here's the problem and why I think the sentiment about a "lack of warning" prevails with many "armchair quarterbacks" on social media following this event: This was not expected to be a WIDESPREAD severe weather/tornado outbreak where TV meteorologists "sounded the alarm" several days in advance alerting citizens to the possibility of dangerous/deadly weather, this was an out of season/early season event where people just weren't in the mindset yet for "severe weather season" and being prepared, and unfortunately you had a strong, long track tornado go through a densely populated major metropolitan city IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT when people were sleeping and sadly had no way of being alerted to the danger, despite the numerous ways that are available with the advancement in technology. Combine all the factors mentioned above and it's a recipe for disaster! Nighttime tornadoes are twice as likely to cause fatalities than those during the daytime for obvious reasons.

Ironically this week is already "Severe Weather Awareness Week" in Kentucky (Indiana's is in a few weeks) and this is the time to make a plan and be sure that you are able to get the alerts...day or night! I've been in this science for more than 2 decades and in this day and age there is absolutely no reason for the public to not know about any severe weather threat with all the possible options for getting that information. And sadly there are many lives lost each year because in today's society we are all so busy with day to day life, plus the number of Tornado Warnings issued has created a sense of complacency and some folks have become "tone deaf" to the all the warnings. The human factor sadly plays into things and can create a domino effect in situations like Nashville.

What to do when severe weather hits at night

Quite frankly a risk is a risk...no matter whether it is a small risk or a large risk when it comes to severe weather, so when you find yourself in an area under a severe weather risk...BE PREPARED and be able to get the alerts! Sure, not everyone has a smart phones but if you do...there are a number of great weather apps that give AUTOMATIC alerts based on your GPS location...but the key is you MUST HAVE THE NOTIFICATIONS ON! (see picture below), otherwise it's like having a smoke detector without a battery in it as the end result is the same...which is not being made aware of the danger. NOAA Weather Radios are a great, affordable option for those on a budget to get those critical alerts! Getting alerts AT NIGHT during legitimate life threatening severe weather can make all the difference. DON'T rely on OUTDOOR SIRENS! It's World War I technology and most people can't hear them anyway...yet time after time after these deadly tornadoes strike somewhere, people claim "they never heard the sirens!". You won't most likely inside your home, even if one is close by...so find an alternative! There are plenty out there!

Where to go during a tornado?

Lastly, know where to go if a warning is issued! Basement is best, if you don't have a basement, go to an interior room such as a bathroom or a closet...away from exterior windows and walls. You want to put as much real estate between you and the outside world. Cover yourself with pillows and blankets to protect yourself and if you have a baseball helmet or a bicycle helmet...PUT IT ON! Many casualties from tornadoes are due to head injuries. Those of us in the weather community...no matter whether it's TV, National Weather Service, or the private sector are in this science because we love weather but more importantly TO PROTECT LIVES AND FOR PUBLIC SAFETY. We don't cut into your favorite TV program just to make you mad, and while we may keep repeating the same thing over and over, you have to remember that not everyone may have been watching the whole time. We must treat EVERY Tornado Warning the same way...because it only takes 1 big event like Nashville to get everyone's attention and one day it may be your town or neighborhood that is threatened in that matter. So always remember we have a responsibility to protect the public and will always put that above all else. You can do your part by being prepared as we head into the 2020 severe weather season here in Kentucky and Southern Indiana. Bless all those impacted by the devastating tornadoes in Tennessee.

