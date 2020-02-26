LOUISVILLE, Ky. — February is going out with a bang. An intense week of weather is ahead of us as snow is for Wednesday afternoon with another round on tap for late Thursday into Friday.

Forecast at-a-glance:

Scattered snow showers are likely for the Wednesday evening rush hour, but impact on roads should be minimal

Thursday daytime will be much colder, but dry for the most part

Another round of snow looks arrive Thursday night

Snow Friday morning would be more likely to impact travel

March likely to begin with ample rain and thunderstorms.

Weather setup: We’re currently under the influence of a storm entering the northeast United States as of late Wednesday morning. Cold air and moisture wrapping around the back side of this storm and has brought a chilly rain to much of Kentucky while the northern half of Indiana has been dealing with snow. As of late Wednesday morning, snow was already falling in parts of Lawrence, Jennings, and Jackson Counties in southern Indiana.

Through the rest of the day, precipitation will progress through Kentuckiana in a counterclockwise fashion. Dry air should work in for the early afternoon in Kentucky allowing for short break from the activity. Dry air will be critical for how numerous snow/rain showers are later this afternoon. More dry air = less snow/rain showers. Temperatures peaked in the middle 40s before sunrise and have been slowly falling since.

Pockets of snow showers are expected Wednesday evening, but temperatures will still be above freezing.

How will the snow affect us? As has been the case most of the winter, conditions are not very favorable for accumulating snow, which means travel impacts should also be minimal. Soil temperatures are well above freezing, so the white stuff would melt soon after contact. Factor in dry air (which is a storm killer) that’s currently eating away at some of the falling precipitation and you have another mark against snow. Models generally agree with paltry totals at best, so we anticipate only a slushy dusting on grassy surfaces and roadways.

Expect breezy conditions heading into Wednesday night as a northwest wind gusts to up to 30 miles per hour at times. Temperatures overnight should be in the upper 20s to low 30s, meaning wind chill values will be in the low 20s if not high 10s for some towns.

Long term: We’re not quite done with the snow threat yet. Thursday night a fast-moving clipper will drive by from the northwest and brings a better chance at seeing some accumulating snow. Temperatures will be below freezing across the area, and current timing would see peak snow during the Friday morning commute to work. Of course, that means traffic could be problematic.

Light snow will be possible for the Friday morning commute.

By late morning most snow will have moved east, and temperatures already above freezing.

There’s great inconsistency with snow amounts and location. Half an inch or less is the best bet right now, but one or two models are a bit more generous and give a few towns upwards of an inch. Clipper systems have a history of over-performing in our part of the world, so a general range of a trace to 1” doesn’t seem unreasonable. We’ll have a better idea in the next 24 hours.

Click for larger view. Snow totals by Friday afternoon aren't very impressive, and a lot of this will likely melt Friday afternoon with temps above freezing.

March is going to come in like a lion! Temperatures begin to rebound starting Leap Day Saturday in the low 40s, climbing to the middle 50s on March first, then surging to the middle 60s as we progress through the opening days of the month. Rain and even thunderstorms are looking like a sure bet Monday-Wednesday of next week. We’ll focus more on next month after we get through our winter weather first.

A wet start to March: widespread rain and thunderstorms are anticipated in the first week of the month.

