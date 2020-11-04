LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Easter 2020 is not going to be the best day for egg hunting. Rain is in the forecast and we might even have thunderstorms late Sunday evening and into the night. Next week is not going to feel like middle April at all. There’s a lot going on, so kick your feet up!

Forecast at-a-glance:

Easter Sunday should be decently mild, but wet and stormy

Potential for severe weather exists Sunday evening and night

Temperatures will be well below normal next week

Sunday and especially Monday will be quite windy

Weather setup:

A potent storm system is currently moving into the Rockies and will continue to strengthen as it moves into the southern Great Plains late Saturday and into Sunday. This storm system will bring dangerous thunderstorms to the Deep South while coating the High Plains and Rockies in several inches of snow. By sunrise Sunday the center of the storm will be in the Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles. The ingredients are baking in the weather oven for a potential severe weather outbreak in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

Storms begin firing up in the south Sunday morning.

Easter Sunday: If you’re planning on doing an Easter egg hunt outdoors, it’d be wise to have a contingency plan to move that indoors. There are two rounds of rain expected: one in the morning, and again in the late evening into the night. Clouds were moving in Saturday afternoon, and Easter will be mostly cloudy across the entire region. Despite clouds, temperatures should still manage the middle 60s, perhaps a little warmer closer to Tennessee.

Futurecast breaks down the timing. We’ll be dodging numerous showers through the morning and early afternoon. You can try to find eggs outside if you want, but either dress for rain or move indoors.

Spotty showers Easter morning. Will egg hunting need to move indoors?

Windy conditions are also forecast with southerly winds 10-15 mph, gusting to 20+ mph at times. This may help bring in more warm and moist air than currently expected.

Still dealing with spotty showers into the afternoon.

Severe weather threat: Even though we’re only a day out, there remains a lot of uncertainty about the potential for severe storm activity in the Ohio Valley. It’s very frustrating as a meteorologist to be a little over a day away from a weather event and have a lot of questions left unanswered.

As of Saturday afternoon, Louisville and the surrounding region is at risk level 2 of 5 for severe weather Sunday night. Along the Tennessee border the risk increases to level 3 of 5, so areas along the southern border are better positioned to see stronger weather.

Kentuckiana faces a slight risk for severe storms late tomorrow.

By mid-Sunday afternoon there should be quite a few thunderstorms in the South. This may impact our chance for storms later that night.

Our forecast in the Ohio Valley is so challenging because of what will be happening to our south. The scale and intensity of storms in Dixie Land Sunday afternoon will influence how strong storms may be for us Sunday night. If there is widespread thunderstorm activity south of Kentucky, and the sky here remains cloudy all day, our risk for strong storms decreases. However, if storms in the south are more isolated in nature and we manage to get a little sunshine, the atmosphere over our heads will be destabilized (as meteorologists call it) enough to support severe weather.

By early evening, an area of thunderstorms is expected to clip our southern viewing area, south of the Western Kentucky, Bluegrass, and Cumberland Parkways. This is the potential first round of strong thunderstorms.

Scattered thunderstorms try to work north late Sunday afternoon, but will they be severe?

After another break the first part of the night, the main event looks to arrive after midnight. There could be numerous lines of thunderstorms capable of producing high damaging wind gusts, heavy rain leading to flash flooding, hail, and spin-up tornadoes. As we get closer to sunrise Monday, storms will move east and leftover showers will be on their way out.

Scattered thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday morning may be severe.

How much rain? It seems regardless of the risk of healthy thunderstorms a good amount of rain will fall across the Bluegrass. Models are generally indicating a wide swath of 1-2”+ in the viewing area. Naturally, there’s still disagreement only a day and a half out. Where the core of the heaviest rain falls will depend on the track of the low. One model keeps the highest rain totals well to our south and east, leaving Louisville with less than an inch. That is an outlier, but worth mentioning because it’s been persistent. Also worth mentioning is that southern severe weather events like tomorrow's can sometimes "steal" moisture and leave thunderstorms with less juice by the time they reach us. That means we could have less than the 1-2" currently forecast.

1-2" of rain possible by Monday morning, but if storms south of us steal all the moisture, we may not have as much.

Phew! Let’s take a breath.

Alright.

Long term: But wait! There’s more! What hasn’t been mentioned yet is a mean cold front that’s part of all of this. It moves through early Monday and punches the thermometer in its face making it stay down through next week. A broad upper level trough will take hold over the Lower 48 next week. Temperatures will be 10-15+ degrees below normal, with low temperatures several days very close to the freezing mark. It wouldn’t be surprising if there was a frost almost every morning next week, so don’t forget to bring your sensitive plants indoors or cover them up if they’re in the ground.

There are minimal chances for rain through next week. The pattern looks to undergo a change by next weekend and bring a better opportunity for unsettled weather. Hopefully some warmer weather, too.

Meteorologist Alden German

