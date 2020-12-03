LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Severe weather is expected in the Ohio Valley this afternoon, evening, and into the first part of the night. This blog will detail the forecast, timing, and types of severe weather possible.

Forecast at-a-glance:

TORNADO WATCH FOR PARTS OF THE REGION

Most of the day will be uneventful, but storm chances increase into the evening and overnight

Storms will fire up from the west in the afternoon and move east into the late afternoon

Tornadoes, damaging wind, hail, and heavy rain are all possible threats

Weather setup: Morning sunshine quickly gave way to clouds as a storm system to our west moves east toward the Ohio Valley region. We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures climbing into the middle-to-upper 60s, close to 70°, despite cloud cover. A cloudy sky generally helps limit the severe weather potential, but we are still expecting active weather later this evening.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of the viewing area until 6 p.m. Eastern.

Current weather alerts as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

WHAS

Storms have already fired up with intensity to our west and will continue to move east. We expect to see storms enter our western counties by around 6 p.m.

Approximate time storms could cross through Kentuckiana.

WHAS

Timing: For Louisville and the rest of Kentuckiana, much of Thursday will be relatively uneventful. Storms will fire up to our west in the middle Mississippi and lower Ohio River Valleys (near the Paducah, KY and Cape Girardeau, MO region) early in the afternoon.

As the complex of storms move east, we’ll see more thunderstorms fire up along the way. As the night progresses, these could merge into damaging windstorms known as bow echoes, or a line of very heavy rain with damaging winds known as a squall line.

WHAS

WHAS

Severe weather threats: The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has placed most of Kentucky in an enhanced risk for severe weather tonight. On a scale of 1-5, where 1 is the smallest risk and 5 is the greatest, this would be level 3. Southern Indiana is in a slight risk (or level 2 of 5) for severe weather. That does NOT mean southern Indiana will be “immune” from strong storms. It simply means the threat for them is a little lower.

WHAS

Tornadoes, damaging winds, hail, heavy rain, and flash flooding are all threats for tonight. Western Kentucky faces the greatest risk of tornadoes this afternoon and evening. This does include the western counties of the WHAS11 viewing area.

WHAS

Have a plan: As with any severe weather event, it’s important to have a plan to be prepared. In light of the recent Nashville tornado, this is especially true for storms after dark. REMEMBER: tornado sirens are only meant to warn of a potential tornado to people who are currently OUTSIDE at that time. They are NOT meant to warn people indoors, even if you can hear them. Do not rely on sirens alone for tornado alerts. Also, tornadoes at night are particularly dangerous as they are hard to see, many people will be asleep, and it’s difficult to get confirmation of their presence.

WHAS

Severe thunderstorms can also be hazardous, and severe thunderstorm warnings indicate such. Strong straight-line winds can also cause significant damage and have been known to produce wind speeds up to 100 miles per hour.

Do you have a NOAA weather radio? They are a good investment to be alerted of significant weather at any time of the day, especially at night. If you don’t have a weather radio, download the WHAS11 app for weather alerts as they happen. While we hopefully will not have to, WHAS11 will be ready to cut into programming to provide storm coverage for as long as the threat exists. It is not only station policy and our duty as meteorologists to inform the public and keep it safe, but also a legal requirement by the Federal Communications Commission to provide citizens with life-saving information in the event of an emergency (of which a tornado warning qualifies).

WHAS

Meteorologist Alden German

Facebook: Facebook.com/AldenGermanWX | Twitter: @WXAlden