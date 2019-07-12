LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We’re already one week into December and time seems to be flying by. Is your Christmas tree up yet? Be sure to stay on Santa’s Nice list. How’s that holiday shopping coming? Hopefully you can get some of it done this weekend because another soaking rain is around the corner and frigid temperatures will follow it.

The weather setup: Our weekend weather is in fine shape, particularly Saturday. An upper level ridge is in place overhead and a large area of high pressure has moved into the Ohio Valley (Figures 1, 2). That means calm weather and lots of sunshine for us. Temperatures will be near average with highs in the upper 40s/lower 50s. We’ll talk more about temperatures in a bit.

Fig. 1: NAM upper level pattern for Saturday afternoon. A ridge will give us calm and pleasant weather today.

WHAS

Fig. 2: High pressure this afternoon will give us plenty of sunshine across the eastern U.S.

WHAS

The upper level pattern turns zonal Sunday, which continues calm weather for us. Saturday's high pressure moves northeast our winds will become southerly and usher in warmer air but clouds too. (Figure 3).Clouds increase starting late Saturday night and through Sunday. Latter half of the weekend looks a bit breezy. While sustained winds will only be around 10 miles per hour, gusts up to 25 miles per hour will occur at times.

Fig. 3: Clouds increase throughout Sunday leaving us mostly cloudy, but temperatures will warm into the middle 50s.

WHAS

While all of this is going on, another storm will be developing out west and looks to pack another wallop. This storm is subtropical in nature and our weather will be under its influence for a few days as it moves coast-to-coast.

A good jet streak will form Sunday evening with winds again nearing 160 mph up where the jet liners fly. This puts us in the left exit region of the jet streak which favors upward motion and therefore rain. (Figure 4).

Fig. 4: NAM upper level jet valid Sunday night. Another classic jet streak forms and puts us in a good region to see rain.

WHAS

A midlatitude cyclone will be in its infant stage starting Saturday and begin will start to grow as the subtropical wave moves further onshore and help to drag the surface low to the north and east beginning late Sunday (Figure 5). (It’s worth noting that a shortwave will be dipping south along the general flow of the jet stream this weekend and will help in the initial development of the low but this disturbance looks to lose steam as it moves into the Deep South by midweek.)

In the low levels we find a nice low level jet setting up starting Sunday afternoon which will help to funnel in some moisture ahead of the main surface low. The low level jet (abbreviated LLJ) is a region of stronger winds in the lower levels of the atmosphere. As the name implies, it’s like a “mini jet stream” that’s closer to the surface. Our LLJ for Sunday has winds between 45 and 60 mph about 5,000 feet above the ground (Figure 6). Those winds look to increase into Monday which could be a good setup for gusty winds.

Figure 5: An area of low pressure will form in the southern Rockies by late Saturday night and begin moving northeast Sunday.

WHAS

Fig. 6: Low level jet valid late Saturday night/early Sunday. This will help bring in warmer air and more moisture ahead of Monday's rain.

WHAS

Our rain will be the result of isentropic lift in the lower levels ahead of the main impulse headed our way. This is a classic setup.

As the surface low finally begins its journey to the Great Lakes, rain will expand in coverage across the area. We should begin seeing light rain showers late Sunday night before really ramping up Monday morning. Rain looks to linger into early Tuesday morning.

Another thing that will need to be taken into consideration is a strong cold front that will be approaching from Canada. By Monday morning that front is still to our west while our rain-making surface low is in the southern Plains (Figure 7). The two will begin to interact and may allow for rain to really blossom Monday afternoon. As it passes late Monday night, there might be enough cold air to see a brief transition to snow into Tuesday morning. We're not anticipating this snow to have any significant impact.

Fig. 7: A powerful cold front will be on its way Monday as we deal with warm temperatures and rain.

WHAS

How much rain? This looks like another soaking event. Models as of Saturday morning are painting a wide swath near one inch by Tuesday morning right along the Ohio River. The GFS is a bit more confined with these rain totals while the Euro is much more generous with handing out 1”+ totals across the region. While only brief light snow is forecast for Kentuckiana, heavier snow might form in eastern Kentucky in the Appalachians thanks to orographic lift.

The rollercoaster of temperatures: A big cool down is coming for next week, but we’ll have a nice warm up ahead of it. Thanks to strong southerly winds in the low levels, warm air advection Sunday will be high, and temperatures will warm into the middle 50s. As rain continues its march toward Kentuckiana, warmer air will as well and we should crack 60 degrees for highs Monday. It doesn't last long Figure 8).

Fig. 8: A brief, sharp blast of cold air will move into the Ohio Valley starting Tuesday. Highs Wednesday might not break the freezing mark for some communities in Kentuckiana.

WHAS

Once that cold front swings by Monday night, temperatures are going to crater. We’ll go from near 60 degrees Monday to highs barely cracking 30 degrees Wednesday. Tuesday looks to be another day where highs occur very early in the day but steadily drop as the day progresses. Our current forecast high near 40 well happen before noon. Lows will dip into the lower 20s and upper 10s Tuesday and Wednesday (Figure 9).

Fig. 9: Temperature trend over the next 7 days. We go from well above normal Monday to well below by Wednesday.

WHAS

I'll try to update the blog later this afternoon.

Meteorologist Alden German

