LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been a gray and dull weekend, and unfortunately Sunday will be much of the same. A few rays of sunshine are possible in the morning, otherwise clouds will still be with us to close out the weekend. Clouds and a cooler air mass will keep temperatures in the upper 30s for highs making for a very chilly day. More active weather will be arriving soon.

Forecast at a glance:

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Indiana (Figure 1)

Rain and snow will enter the area Sunday night, but the snow won’t last long

Monday is going to be very soggy with up to 3” of rain potentially falling in some towns

Temperatures in the upper 30s Tuesday and Wednesday

Calm weather is expected for the majority of this week

Fig. 1: Winter Weather Advisory for southern Indiana (as of Sunday morning) until Monday at midnight. It includes Trimble and Carroll Counties in KY as well.

WHAS

Weather setup: Not much has changed from last night's blog regarding this latest storm system. A cold front that passed Saturday is now approaching the east coast. Meanwhile, the center of the storm responsible for this latest rain event is currently over north Texas with a warm front sagging to the south into the Gulf of Mexico (Figure 2). This warm front will be making it's way to the north through the day and overnight hours.

Fig. 2: The warm front over Texas Sunday morning will be entering Kentucky Monday.

WHAS

A winter storm is still forecast for the Midwest through Kansas, Missouri, and parts of Illinois where upwards of 6" may fall in some areas. That snow will march east through the day, and by later this afternoon we'll see a few bands of snow showers trying to creep into the viewing area. These will be light in nature and shouldn't cause too much trouble. After sunset snow will increase in coverage and intensity for southern Indiana. Temperatures there will be hovering at the freezing mark which will encourage snow to actually stick. Meanwhile much of Kentucky will be in the upper 30s. Any snowflakes along the Ohio River would melt as they fall or upon ground contact (Figure 3).

Fig. 3: By this evening a band of snow is likely across south Indiana where temperatures will be closer to freezing.

WHAS

By 1:30 Monday morning temperatures look to warm above freezing across the region. This would mean rain and that would start melting any snow that may have accumulated in southern Indiana turning it into a messy slush (Figure 4).

Throughout Monday rain will be falling in a train south of the Bluegrass Parkway and really letting it accumulate. The northern two-thirds of our viewing are can expect a break from steady rain for several hours tomorrow, but southern Kentucky lightly won't get a break. The highest totals are expected south of Bluegrass Parkway where amounts exceeding 3" are within the realm of possibility. As of Sunday morning there are no flood watches, but that could still change (Figure 5).

Fig. 4: Temperatures will rise above freezing across most of the area early Monday morning, resulting in rain.

WHAS

Fig. 5: The main story for Kentucky will be rain, especially south of Bluegrass Parkway where totals exceeding 3" are possible in isolated areas.

WHAS

Monday will be fairly normal temperature wise. Louisville should see temperatures in the middle 40s which is typical for middle December. The rise in temps is due to a warm front lifting into southern Kentucky from the south. The center of the storm will also pass to our south. Temperatures in southern Kentucky will make a run at the middle 50s!

How much snow? While models do indicate up to 2" possible in southern Indiana, it's unlikely that two inches would last long because of a fairly warm ground and rain helping to melt it, as mentioned earlier. As the rain exits Tuesday morning cold air may convert some rain into snowflakes but it would also be light and accumulation around Louisville would be very light, if at all (Figure 6).

Fig. : Potentially snow accumulation by Tuesday morning. While up to 2" is possible in southern Indiana, it would soon melt into a slush because of rain following it.

WHAS

Looking ahead: Clouds should finally get out of here Tuesday afternoon, but a cold sunshine will take it's place. Temperatures Tuesday will only manage the upper 30s, and the same will hold true for Wednesday. Thankfully most of this week looks calm. Clouds don't return in abundance until Friday and the forecast gets interesting again. The GFS indicates another system will bring rain to the Ohio Valley, but the European is dry. We'll see how they adjust in the coming days.

Meteorologist Alden German

Facebook: Facebook.com/AldenGermanWX | Twitter: @WXAlden