LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Our active and wet weather pattern is set to continue to end the week and through the first half of the upcoming weekend. With a warm front to our south, moisture will stream northward on Friday increasing our chances for rain and a few rumbles of thunder across Kentuckiana. Keep the rain gear handy especially late Friday and into Saturday with plenty of wet weather expected.

WHAS

Due to the additional rainfall expected over already saturated ground, a Flash Flood Watch is out for our Kentucky counties from 7pm Friday until 1am on Sunday.

WHAS

Another 1"-3" rainfall is possible across Kentuckiana with this upcoming event, with the heaviest rain possible across Southern Kentucky.

WHAS

The other concern is the possibility of some severe storms across Kentuckiana late on Saturday. With the warm front arcing northward Saturday, temperatures will surge into the upper 60s with plenty of warm, moist air streaming into the region. A line of storms may develop right on the nose of the cold front moving in from the west, sparking severe storms with the potential for damaging winds and even a few tornadoes.

WHAS

The Storm Prediction Center has part of Kentuckiana in the Enhanced Risk (Level 3 of 5) for severe weather, with a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) across much of the rest of the area. Keep in mind this will be a weekend severe weather event occurring at night and out of our typical severe weather season so you'll definitely want to keep on eye on the weather as we progress through Saturday.

WHAS

Here is an initial timeline for the potential impacts with the severe weather on Saturday. Keep in mind this is subject to change as we draw closer to the event but damaging winds, heavy rain with potential flash flooding and a few tornadoes are the primary threats.

WHAS

Our rain chances will be solid from Friday night through Saturday but a few dry days will be on the horizon into early next week.

WHAS

Because of the added rainfall in the coming days, the Ohio River is expected to reach "Minor" flood stage by late this weekend and into early next week.

WHAS

WHAS

Stay with the WHAS11 First Alert StormTeam for the latest on the flooding and severe weather potential heading into the weekend.

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck