LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It completely slipped my mind yesterday because of all the rain and snow we were dealing with, but happy meteorological winter! If you’re a meteorologist today is the second day of winter 2019-2020. Seasons are different in our world. Winter runs from December through February; meteorological spring is March through May; summer is June through August; and meteorological fall is September through November. There’s a somewhat scientific reason for this, and if you’re curious you can read up on that here.

It’s a new work week and Thanksgiving leftovers are probably almost gone. We have several days of quieter weather ahead before our next storm system of note late this weekend/early next week. Let’s dive in…

The weather setup: The first thing we notice are considerable clouds and drastically cooler temperatures. That’s all thing to the massive storm that dumped over 3.5” of rain over portions of the viewing area Saturday and the lingering rain and snow showers Sunday night. Those clouds kept us in the upper 30s for high temperatures Monday and they're going to be sticking around on Tuesday, but we should see a few breaks in the cloud cover. A southwest wind around 10 mph should help in bringing in slightly warmer air.

In the upper levels we see a generally northwest flow that will turn more zonal on Tuesday. This is thanks to a shortwave dropping out of Canada and quickly passing through the Great Lakes. There’s not a lot of available moisture for this disturbance, so Kentuckiana will stay dry and any precip that does form will be limited to the Great Lakes (Figure 1).

Fig. 1: Upper level pattern for Tuesday, December 3. Notice that dip in the jet stream over Minnesota...it will be dry but help move clouds out.

WHAS

The upper level flow will return to the northwest on Wednesday after that Tuesday disturbance and leave us with uneventful weather through at least Thursday. Surface high pressure will settle in late Tuesday as well which will aid in clearing out clouds heading into Wednesday At the same time there’s a small upper level low just off the California coast Wednesday morning. It may bring us some showers on Friday (Figure 2).

Fig. 2: Our flow becomes northwesterly again Wednesday as high pressure moves in at the surface. The storm off the California coast will bring rain to the Deep South.

WHAS

That California low doesn’t have much punch to it right now but will intensify a little bit as it moves into the Texas panhandle by late Thursday. It’s going to slide to our south come Friday as it begins to get absorbed into the general upper level pattern. We’re going to be on the very northern edge of this. Some sprinkles or a couple showers are possible. The GFS is a bit further north than the Euro with this event and gives us a few showers; the Euro is completely dry (Figure 3).

Fig. 3: Showers are possible Friday afternoon, but the GFS is more aggressive and further north with this southern system than the Euro which leaves us dry.

WHAS

Temperatures will moderate as the week progresses returning to the upper 40s/low 50s which is average for early December. This is thanks in part to a developing mid-level ridge to our west moving east on the tale end of the week. In fact, we’ll be in the middle to upper 50s Sunday and Monday (potentially nearly 10 degrees above normal) which is also when our next chance for widespread rain arrives.

A large jet streak forms in the desert southwest by Sunday morning as another broad trough develops in the northern U.S. Enter stage right our next weather maker (Figure 4). By Monday morning we’ll be well in the divergent region of the jet streak which sets us up nicely to begin seeing precipitation. It's somewhat disorganized, but should get its act together as it slides to the northwest and into the Great Lakes like our last several storms) A good stream of moisture will be funneled in helping the rain potential. Models are already in good agreement about widespread rain in the area come Sunday night through Monday (Figure 5).

Fig. 4: GFS Upper level pattern as of Monday afternoon. We'll be in a very good set up to see widespread rain.

WHAS

Fig. 5: One week out and Euro and GFS are both in good agreement about widespread rain next Monday.

WHAS

After Monday’s potential rain event, a deep trough digs down over the Ohio Valley in the middle levels. That would mean significantly colder air arrive for the second full week of December. Models are already hinting at a plunge of polar air then with a drastic drop in temperatures from Monday the 9th to Tuesday the 10th (Figures 6, 7).

Fig. 6: A deep trough with polar air sinks into the Ohio Valley on Tuesday, bringing much cooler air with it.

WHAS

Fig. 7: Temperatures about 5,000 feet up Tuesday evening. Temperatures at these level can indicate temperatures at the surface. That is some COLD air!

WHAS

I’m off for a few days, so enjoy the calmer weather and added sunshine!

Meteorologist Alden German

