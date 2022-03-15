What life would look like if the Sunshine Protection Act becomes a reality

Although sunsets would be later in winter, our mornings would become much darker. Our sunrises in late December and early January wouldn’t occur until 9 a.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a rare show of bipartisanship, the United States Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act Tuesday which would make daylight time permanent all year long, ending the dreaded twice-yearly time change. The change wouldn’t occur until 2023.

The main motivation, other than avoiding the clock change, is to end the early sunset times in the winter. Some locations, particularly on the East Coast and northern states, experience sunset times as early as 4:15 p.m. With permanent daylight time, sunset would occur for these locations at 5:15 p.m.

What would that look like for Louisville? The Derby City is in a unique position being one of the western-most eastern time cities. This means in summer we have one of the latest sunsets and in winter one of the latest sunrises

Although sunsets would be later in the winter, so would sunrises. If permanent daylight time were adopted, Louisville’s sunrises in late December and early January wouldn’t occur until 9 a.m. Some parts of the United States wouldn’t see sunrise until almost 10 a.m. or later.

These later sunrises have opponents to permanent daylight time saying, “not so fast.”

University of Kentucky biology professor Bruce O’Hara said standard time would be the better option.

“From the science, they actually picked the wrong time. The data is overwhelming for standard time being the better choice," O'Hara said. "That's because morning light is much more beneficial for health and well-being and for keeping our circadian sleep rhymes - our natural 24-hour biological clock - aligned with our sleep and wake cycles.”

This isn’t the first time the United States has stopped the time change. In 1973, daylight time was adopted year-round but abandoned in 1974 because of accidents involving children going to school in the morning.

The Washingtonian reports several accidents involving children occurred in the winter months after daylight time was made permanent, some serious. The Federal Energy Administration reported the change resulted in a whopping one percent energy saving – the equivalent of not burning an extra 20,000 to 30,000 tons of coal daily.

An Associated Press poll conducted last year showed most Americans want to stop changing their clocks, but the majority - 43% - would prefer to adopt standard time (aka, ‘winter time’) all year rather than daylight time. Nearly a third of respondents preferred daylight time year-round.

A December 1973 poll found 79% of Americans liked the idea of adopting daylight time year-round. By February 1942, support crashed to only 42%.

There also appears to be a misconception regarding the extra daylight in the summer months. Springing forward does not physically add daylight to our day - the daylight hours are longer in the spring in summer by nature of Earth's increasing tilt toward the sun. Adopting permanently daylight time or standard time won't actually change how long days are, only the arbitrary times we assign to sunset and sunrise.

