LOUISVILLE, Ky. — November has given us the cold shoulder to begin the month...almost literally. For nearly the last two weeks temperatures across Kentuckiana have been below normal, occasionally touching average, with no unseasonably warm air in sight. That will be particularly true heading into next week.

So, we have good news, and bad news.

First, the good news. The good news is after a wet, cloudy Thursday, Friday and the weekend will be quite sunny. Outside of Friday (where high temperatures are currently forecast to stall in the upper 30s), the weekend actually looks quite nice. Temperatures should recover to around 50° Saturday and get close to 60° Sunday! While warmer for the weekend, it's still cooler than normal. Enjoy Sunday's weather because that is the warmest it's going to be for a while.

Now for the bad news. The bad news is that next week is going to be COLD. Potentially record breaking for some locales. This is also where the forecast gets exceedingly difficult, particularly Monday and Tuesday. It's not just us, either. The entirety of the eastern United States is expecting temperatures unusually cold for this time of the season.

Courtesy: Climate Prediction Center. The temperature outlook through November 17th is exceptionally cold in the eastern half of the U.S.

WHAS

Here's the weather set up: A strong upper level storm system will throw a powerful Arctic cold front into the Ohio Valley region Monday. That cold front, in addition to the upper level disturbance, will set the stage for precipitation.

The problems: As usual, there's a disagreement between long range models on timing, intensity, and track of Monday's event (and therefore precipitation). The American model (GFS) has been quite aggressive and fast-paced with this surge of cold air. It drags that cold front through our area early Monday afternoon. It also gives us minimal precipitation, rain or snow, and only a few snowflakes as the cold air takes over the atmosphere and allows for liquid precipitation to freeze over.

Compare that to the European model (Euro) which is slower than the GFS with the cold front. Euro doesn't swing it through metro Louisville until late Monday and has been a bit more liberal with the scope of precipitation. Because of this, Euro has more frozen precipitation than GFS and has some accumulation (around one inch). The GFS has no accumulation of significance as of this blog.

Quite the difference in how much snow may fall come early Tuesday. Euro gives us about an inch, while the GFS leaves us with virtually nothing.

WHAS

The timing of the cold front is very important for our weather Monday and Tuesday. If the GFS solution verifies, highs Monday will reach the middle 40s before steadily dropping through the afternoon as the cold front passes. Along with falling temps, we would see falling precipitation; first as rain, then later as some spotty snow showers. In this case, the primarily precip type would be rain. If you don't like snow, the GFS model is your friend.

If the Euro solution verifies, however, high temperatures Monday could crack 50° and the cool down doesn't come until later in the day. In the case of the Euro, we would see both rain and snow, but there would be more snow compared to its American counterpart. If you like snow, the Euro model is your friend.

As you might be able to tell, confidence in precipitation for Monday and Tuesday's forecast is somewhat low.

Regardless of the rain and snow opportunities, it's going to get COLD. High temperatures next Tuesday might not hit the freezing mark of 32° in Louisville, 30 degrees below the normal high of 60°. If that were the case, it would be the fifth earliest high temperature that was at or below freezing in Louisville's recorded history. The current top 5 is listed at the bottom of the blog. Add in a breeze and wind chills will probably be in the mid-to-upper 20s.

Potential temperatures Monday, November 11 afternoon

WHAS

Potential temperatures Monday, November 11 afternoon.

WHAS

Low temperatures Tuesday night will likely dip into the teens across the area. Any wind will give us a respectable wind chill - likely in the low teens to even upper single digits. If there is any solace in this frigid forecast, it's that temperatures will start to recover starting Wednesday when high should return to the upper 30s. Thursday should grace us with temperatures in the middle 40s, but that will still be around 15 degrees below normal.

Temperatures will be below average through next week, especially Tuesday the 12th.

WHAS

The quick and dirty: Sunshine returns Friday through weekend. While Friday will be quite cold, Saturday and Sunday will be warmer with temps in the low-to-upper 50s. The weather changes big time on Monday as arctic air plows into the Ohio Valley and brings a chance of rain and snow. The timing of cold air is going to be crucial in how cold it gets and when, when precip arrives, and what kind of precip falls.

Louisville's top 5 earliest high temperatures below freezing:

1) November 2, 1954 (32°)

2) November 4, 1991 (32°)

3) November 10, 1913 (31°)

4) November 11, 1894 (32°)

5) November 12, 1932 (32°)

As always...stay tuned.