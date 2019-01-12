LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's December! Christmas and 2020 are right around the corner. Time to start the gift shopping and thinking of our New Year's resolutions. December is also when our snow chances begin to increase, and the 12th month of the year is starting off with a gift of some of the white stuff. Time to break it down. This is the current thinking as of Sunday morning. This blog will be updated again Sunday evening.

The weather setup: The storm system that brought us Saturday's tremendous rain is still churning in parts of the Midwest bringing a lot of snow to portions of Wisconsin and Michigan, particularly the upper peninsula. Dry air in the middle levels of the atmosphere has allowed precipitation to temporarily stop as of Sunday morning, and clouds have temporary moved out as well (Figures 1, 2).

Fig. 1: As of 8 a.m. Sunday morning, a dry slot has moved over the region (blue circle). That allowed for a sunny morning.

WHAS

Fig. 2: Infrared satellite Sunday morning shows the large area of clear sky over Kentucky, but clouds are approaching from the Midwest.

WHAS

Unfortunately, the sunshine will be short lived. The upper level low associated with this storm will continue to move east this afternoon. As it does, the upper air pattern will become northwesterly, which will allow some of that precipitation in the upper Midwest to wrap back around into Kentuckiana. Whereas Saturday's rain progressed mainly west-to-east, Sunday's precipitation will move in from the north (Figure 3).

Fig. 3: Scattered light rain showers are expected late this afternoon was temps continue to fall.

WHAS

RELATED: Tremendous Rain Saturday Will Give Way to Snow Showers Sunday Night

Temperatures will fall through the day Sunday as cold air from this storm settles in to the region. The colder air will settle in from top to bottom, meaning temperatures will drop below freezing in the lower layers of the atmosphere first before we start seeing near freezing temperatures at the surface. Those surface temperatures are crucial for snow accumulation later.

Rain showers will return late Sunday afternoon on the Indiana side of the Ohio River. This won't be heavy rain like we saw Saturday. We could see an additional quarter inch of rainfall which the saturated ground should be able to handle. Snowflakes will begin to mix in with the rain early in the night starting in southern Indiana. A wintry mix becomes more likely in Kentucky after 9 p.m. as temperatures continue to fall into the middle 30s (Figure 4).

Fig. 4: Scattered snow showers are expected during the middle of the night with temps close to freezing.

WHAS

There's still some disagreement over when surface temperatures will reach freezing and when the transition to primarily snow will occur. The surface will still be relatively warm despite temperatures near freezing, so accumulation will be difficult at first, and fairly light once it's all said and done. Timing for accumulation looks to be between 10 p.m. Sunday night and 8 a.m. Monday morning depending on location.

How much snow? That's highly dependent on your location, how soon temperatures approach freezing, and the intensity of snow showers in your town (Figure 5). Models are consistent in painting up to half an inch across the region. This is one of those situations where amounts could be hit-or-miss: one town gets half an inch while another town maybe hardly sees anything, so please don't take the numbers in Figure 5 as gospel. This isn't the best snow set up, so that will limit totals. The NAM has consistently been the most aggressive model in giving southern Indiana widespread amounts up to 1.5". I don't think that much accumulate. Roads should be okay, but don't be surprised if the Monday morning commute is a little slower than normal.

Fig. 5: Potential snowfall amounts up to half an inch are possible by late Monday morning. Amounts will vary town-to-town.

WHAS

The rest of the week: Monday is going to be quite chilly as clouds hang tight. Temperatures will only reach the upper 30s for highs, a good 10-12 degrees below normal. The weather pattern overall will be much calmer this week. A disturbance will pass to our north Tuesday, but we should remain dry here. Clouds will still be with us Tuesday, but we should warm up a little bit to the middle 40s. Sunshine comes back Wednesday and Thursday and we'll see highs closer to average in the upper 40s and low 50s (Figure 6). The next chance for precipitation arrives Friday as a little shortwave moves to our south, but that's a small chance for right now.

Fig. 6: Despite a cold Monday, temperatures will mellow out through the first week of December.

WHAS

Looking back at November: It was certainly an active month! It was cool, wet, and even a little bit snowy. Here's a look at the stats:

Fig. 7: November 2019 monthly summary for Louisville.

WHAS

What a month! Hard to believe we nearly hit 70° on the 10th. By November standards, it was pretty snowy with that whopping one inch that fell between the 11th and 12th. Will December be even snowier? Based on climatology, yes. Reality? We'll have to wait and see, but it's certainly going to start with a few snowflakes...

Meteorologist Alden German

Facebook: Facebook.com/AldenGermanWX | Twitter: @WXAlden