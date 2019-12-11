LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Our first widespread snow event of the season is upon us! You either love it or you hate it, but it is a sign that winter is coming. Now that we've seen our first accumulating snowfall, the big freeze is on the way. We're expecting about 1", which we normally experience by the end of December (meaning our snowfall is ahead of schedule as well).

The weather set up: We've been discussing this unusually cold Arctic air mass settling in over the Ohio Valley for about a week. Across the eastern U.S., around 170 weather records may be broken for cold temperatures, including right here in Louisville! This unusually early cold blast of air is thanks to that powerful cold front thrown south from Canada. We wouldn't normally see this kind of air until late December and January. In fact, at one point Monday afternoon, Springfield, Missouri was FIFTY degrees colder than that same time 24 hours earlier! Wow! Below is a graphic of the top five earliest below freezing high temperatures in Louisville's history. Interestingly enough, they've all been in November.

WHAS

Is this an early sign that we're in store for a long, cold winter? No, not necessarily. While sometimes an early blast of cold air comes and stays until spring, other times an early blast of cold air is just that; early. One weather event doesn't necessarily foreshadow an entire season. It's certainly gotten our attention, however.

Travel should be okay; the roads will just be wet. The biggest threat to roadways would be black ice resulting from stagnant liquid puddles that froze over once the air temperature got below 32°. Just keep that in mind on your commute into work Tuesday morning. As mentioned in previous blogs, the ground is still really warm despite recent cold nights, and the roadways are well above freezing. This also means the snow won't stay on the ground for very long either, only about a day or so. Even Tuesday's brutal cold won't be enough to permanently freeze the ground for the cool season.

Speaking of Tuesday...yikes. Temperatures in Louisville will fall to the low 20s for lows Monday night/Tuesday morning, while elsewhere in the viewing temperatures will fall into the upper teens waking up. Couple in a northwest wind between 15 and 30 mph, wind chills will fall into the single digits, perhaps even touching 0° in a few towns. Bundle up and wear plenty of layers! The wind chill will definitely be a factor tomorrow.

Wind chill Tuesday morning will have the air temperature feeling like the single digits across the region. Brrrr.

WHAS

We won't warm up very much during the day, either. Clouds will gradually clear by evening, but a record cold high stands a good chance of being set at Louisville International (where the official weather reporting station for Louisville for the National Weather Service is located). The current record cold high is 32° set all the way back in 1932! We're forecasting a high temperature of 30° in the metro, and outlying communities might stay marred in the upper 20s all day. If we only reach 30°, it would be the 5th earliest below freezing high, but apparently the coldest below freezing high temperature recorded. Wind chills for most of the day will be in the middle 10s.

High temperatures tomorrow will stay in the upper 20s for almost everyone. A high of 30° in Louisville would set a record.

WHAS

In the words of Professor Farnsworth from the old popular TV show Futurama, "Good news everyone!" The cold is NOT here to stay. We begin to warm up Wednesday has highs recover to the middle 30s, and we'll top out in the upper 40s on Thursday. By the weekend, temperatures should be in the middle 50s across the region. That's still a bit below average, but it's certainly better than record-breaking cold. The next 7 days also look fairly calm with a mix of sunshine and clouds. As of right now, no significant weather systems are showing up within the next 7-10 days.

We begin a nice warming trend on Wednesday and come close to normal high temps (60°) by the start of next week.

WHAS

We'd love to see your snow pictures! Email them to yourphotos@whas11.com, or send them to any one of us on the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team via the social media links below

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

Meteorologist Alden German

Facebook: Facebook.com/AldenGermanWX | Twitter: @WXAlden